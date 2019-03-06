R. Kelly Back in Jail Following Child Support Hearing

R. Kelly is back in jail for the second time in two weeks.

A spokesperson for the Cook County Sherriff’s Office confirms to ET that the 52-year-old singer was booked Wednesday afternoon.

Kelly is in custody due to unpaid child support in the amount of $161,663, according to the spokesperson, and will be released when he pays the full amount owed. His next court date is scheduled for March 13.

Kelly’s publicist tells ET that the singer offered to pay $50,000 to $60,000 in court today and set up a payment plan, however the judge denied the offer. The publicist says Kelly was "deflated" by the refusal.

"He was disappointed. He felt rejected. He was down. You could see the air go out of him. He never expected that. He was never looking forward to that. He never knew that was coming," the publicist said, adding that the singer’s team is actively working on coming up with money needed to get him released on bail.

Kelly was taken into custody following a hearing for his child support case at the Daley Center in Chicago. He had been ordered to pay more than $160,000 to his second ex-wife, Andrea Lee, by Wednesday morning. The two share three children -- Joann, 21, Jay, 19, and Robert, 17.

According to local reporters, because Kelly's child support case is sealed, no one was allowed in the courtroom except the involved parties.

Under cover on an umbrella, R. Kelly walks into Daley Center on Wednesday for a child support hearing. He owes more than $190,000 to his ex-wife. pic.twitter.com/5XD3FCgfqY — CBS Chicago (@cbschicago) March 6, 2019

R. Kelly makes his way through past several photographers at the Daley Center. He was there for a child support hearing. He owes $190,000 to his ex-wife. It was quite a chaotic scene. pic.twitter.com/4HqETxgCP3 — CBS Chicago (@cbschicago) March 6, 2019

The latest court appearance comes just a few hours after Kelly once again denied all sexual abuse allegations against him during a sit-down interview with Gayle King that aired on CBS This Morning. The discussion marked his first interview since being charged with 10 counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse late last month. A spokesperson for the Cook County Sheriff’s Office told ET at the time that the singer was released from Cook County Jail after $100,000 was posted. Kelly was held on a $1,000,000 bond, of which he was required to pay 10 percent.

Kelly has been accused of multiple sexual abuse allegations and inappropriate encounters with girls and young women over the years, but a renewed attention to the allegations came with the release of Lifetime's Surviving R. Kelly docuseries in January, in which more women came forward with allegations of abuse against the singer. Kelly has continued to vehemently deny all of these claims.

"I'm very tired of all of the lies," Kelly told King. "I've been hearing things and seeing things on the blogs, you know, I'm just tired."

"That little girl was trapped in the basement. Helicopters all over my house. Trying to rescue someone that doesn't need rescuing because they're not in my house," Kelly said, listing off some of the things he's heard about himself. "Handcuffing people. Starving people. I have a harem... a cult. I don't really know what a cult is, but I know I don't have one."

