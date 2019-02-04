BTS is going to the GRAMMYs!

The massively popular Korean boy band will present at the 61st Annual GRAMMY Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday, Variety reports. ET has reached out for confirmation.

And they're not just presenting -- BTS is also up for a golden gramophone themselves! In December, the boy band received a nomination for their first GRAMMY award, becoming the first-ever K-pop act to receive the distinction. The news comes following their massive year of global expansion, including high-profile collabs with artists like Steve Aoki, Desiigner, Andrew Taggart and Nicki Minaj.

BTS' Love Yourself: Tear, and the album's art director, HuskyFox, were nominated in the Best Recording Package category, which celebrates the visual look of an album. While the award itself will be officially presented to the art director (and not the musical act), it's still a major move for the group!

Last November, Jimin, J-Hope, Jungkook, Jin, V, Suga and RM became the first K-pop group to perform at the American Music Awards. Their eight-episode documentary series, Burn the Stage, was released in March, and in May, they won Favorite Social Artist at the 2018 Billboard Music Awards. Their single, "Fake Love" was released in May, followed by their new album, Love Yourself: Tear, which debuted at No. 1 on the US Billboard 200 chart -- making it their first No. 1 album in the US. In June, the group was included on Time Magazine's "25 Most Influential People on the Internet" list.

August brought the start of their 2018 world tour, as well as the release of BTS' second compilation album, Love Yourself: Answer, with seven new songs. The album also debuted at No. 1 on the US Billboard 200 chart, becoming their second of the year to do so. In October, Time magazine again featured the band, this time as their "Next Generation Leaders." The boys broke another record in November, with the release of their concert film, Burn the Stage: The Movie, became the highest grossing event cinema musical production, beating out One Direction's 2014 movie.

The band has certainly grown over the past few years. During their visit to the GRAMMY Museum in September, RM opened up about the group's evolution.

"Five years ago, we were talking about school for three albums. Then we talked about youth for three albums. Then folks grew up," he said, noting their shift toward the Love Yourself cycle. “Our attitude towards life changed... The story the world needed most was love.”

One thing that hasn't changed, however, is their dedication to their fans.

“The fans gave us the wings that allow us to be where we are,” V gushed of ARMY. “That’s why we have that special relationship.”

See more on BTS' massively successful year in the video below.

