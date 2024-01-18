This weekend, the 2024 NFL Playoffs continue with eight teams remaining in the postseason and only two weeks left until Super Bowl LVIII is set. One of the biggest remaining playoff matchups is the NFC Divisional Round game between the Detroit Lions and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Ford Field on Sunday.

The Lions have finally won their first playoff game since 1992 with a rousing 24-23 home victory over the Los Angeles Rams. Baker Mayfield and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers advanced to the Divisional Round with a 32-9 victory over the reigning NFC Champion Philadelphia Eagles in the wildcard round's final game Monday night.

Who will punch their ticket to this season's NFC Championship Game? Here is everything to know about how to watch the Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Detroit Lions game, plus all the best live streaming options for the NFL divisional round.

When is the Buccaneers vs. Lions divisional round game?

The NFC Divisional Playoff matchup between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Detroit Lions is set to kick off Sunday, January 21 at 3:00 p.m. ET (12:00 p.m. PT). Live coverage begins at 2:00 p.m. ET with Football Night in America.

How to watch the Buccaneers vs. Lions divisional round game

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Detroit Lions playoff game will be airing on NBC. If you don't have cable, you can stream the NFL playoff game on Peacock, Sling TV, and FuboTV.

Peacock costs $5.99 per month for the Premium option or $11.99 per month for Premium Plus. The streamer also has a discounted student rate of $1.99 per month for 12 months.

The most cost-effective way for football fans to watch Sunday's game is through a live TV streaming subscription to Sling TV as it allows you to watch the Texans vs. Ravens and Packers vs. 49ers matchups as well.

Right now, there is a Sling TV deal offering 50% off your first month — bringing the Blue package with NBC down to just $22.50, and the comprehensive Orange + Blue tier down to $30. Sling TV comes with 50 hours of free cloud-based DVR recording space, perfect for recording the NFL playoffs if you're not home.

How to Watch the Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Detroit Lions for Free

With Fubo's sports-focused live TV streaming service, you'll have nearly every channel you'll need to watch the NFL playoffs. Every game broadcast nationally or on NFL Network will also be available to stream on Fubo, which comes with 1,000 hours of cloud DVR storage and a seven-day free trial.

NFL Playoffs Divisional Round Schedule

Below, view the NFL playoff schedule for the Divisional Round with game times, television stations and streaming services to ensure you don't miss any of the must-watch matchups this weekend.

Saturday, January 20

Houston Texans vs. Baltimore Ravens, 4:30 p.m. ET (ESPN, ABC, ESPN+, Sling TV, FuboTV)

Green Bay Packers vs. San Francisco 49ers, 8:15 p.m. ET (Fox, Sling TV, FuboTV)

Sunday, January 21

Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Detroit Lions , 3:00 p.m. ET (NBC, Peacock, Sling TV, FuboTV)

Detroit Lions Kansas City Chiefs vs. Buffalo Bills, 6:30 p.m. ET (CBS, Paramount+, FuboTV)

RELATED CONTENT: