Burt Reynolds' Death Certificate Confirms Actor Was Cremated

Burt Reynolds has been cremated at the Gold Coast Crematory in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

The legendary actor died on Sept. 6 at age 82, and according to Reynolds' death certificate obtained by ET on Wednesday, his remains have already been cremated. The death certificate also confirms he died at Jupiter Medical Center in Florida.

A rep for Reynolds previously told ET that the iconic star suffered a heart attack in his home on Thursday, and was transported to Jupiter Medical Center in Florida where he died. Reynolds had his family by his side.

Reynolds' niece, Nancy Lee Hess, appears to be in charge of his remains as she is listed as informant on his death certificate.

Last Thursday, Hess mourned the loss of Reynolds in a statement to ET, and said her uncle was looking forward to working on Quentin Tarantino's Once Upon a Time in Hollywood,also starring Leonardo DiCaprio and Brad Pitt. ET later learned that he hadn't shot any of his scenes yet.

"My uncle was not just a movie icon; he was a generous, passionate and sensitive man, who was dedicated to his family, friends, fans and acting students," the statement reads. "He has had health issues, however, this was totally unexpected. He was tough. Anyone who breaks their tail bone on a river and finishes the movie is tough. And that’s who he was. My uncle was looking forward to working with Quentin Tarantino, and the amazing cast that was assembled."

"So many people have already contacted me, to tell me how they benefited professionally and personally from my uncle's kindness," the statement continues. "I want to thank all of his amazing fans who have always supported and cheered him on, through all of the hills and valleys of his life and career. My family and I appreciate the outpouring of love for my uncle, and I ask that everyone please respect our family’s privacy at this very difficult time."

For more on Reynolds' incredible career and legacy, watch the video below:

RELATED CONTENT:

Sally Field Says She's 'Glad' Burt Reynolds Will Never Read Her Memoir: 'This Would Hurt Him'

Ariel Winter Remembers ‘Legend’ Burt Reynolds From Their Time Working on ‘The Last Movie Star’

Burt Reynolds' 9 Most Iconic Roles: From 'Smokey and the Bandit' to 'Boogie Nights'

Related Gallery



