Burt Reynolds Honored at Private Funeral in Florida

Family and friends gathered to pay tribute to Burt Reynolds.

ET has learned that the late actor was honored by those closest to him during a private funeral on Wednesday in West Palm Beach, Florida.

A source tells ET that 60 people from the small service then attended an informal sit-down lunch at E.R. Bradley’s Saloon. According to the source, Reynolds enjoyed spending time at local watering holes, however, he had never been to E.R. Bradley’s Saloon.

Reynolds' service began with an opening prayer and performance of "Forward to the Moon" by Cooper Getschal. Reynolds' The Last Movie Star co-star, Todd Vittum, delivered a eulogy, and his Smokey and the Bandit II co-star, Patrick Moody, did the closing prayer, US Weekly reports.

Pianist Copeland Davis delivered an exodus and Broadway star Avery Sommers sang “Amazing Grace.”

The legendary actor died on Sept. 6 at the age of 82. A rep for Reynolds previously told ET that the iconic star suffered a heart attack in his home, and was transported to Jupiter Medical Center in Florida where he died. Reynolds had his family by his side.

The Deliverance star's niece, Nancy Lee Hess, released a statement following his death.

"My uncle was not just a movie icon; he was a generous, passionate and sensitive man, who was dedicated to his family, friends, fans and acting students," the statement read. "He has had health issues, however, this was totally unexpected. He was tough. Anyone who breaks their tailbone on a river and finishes the movie is tough. And that’s who he was. My uncle was looking forward to working with Quentin Tarantino, and the amazing cast that was assembled."

"So many people have already contacted me, to tell me how they benefited professionally and personally from my uncle's kindness," the statement continued. "I want to thank all of his amazing fans who have always supported and cheered him on, through all of the hills and valleys of his life and career. My family and I appreciate the outpouring of love for my uncle, and I ask that everyone please respect our family’s privacy at this very difficult time."

