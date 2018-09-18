Sally Field Says She Hadn't Spoken to Burt Reynolds in 30 Years

Sally Field is continuing to open up about her complicated relationship with the late Burt Reynolds.

The 71-year-old actress was a guest on Tuesday's The View to promote her new memoir, In Pieces, where she revealed her last conversation with the actor (who died earlier this month from a heart attack) was actually about 30 years ago.

"He was a hugely important part of my life, but for a very short period of my life," said Field, who dated Reynolds for five years after meeting while filming Smokey and the Bandit in 1977. "I really didn't speak with him for, you know, the last 30 years of his life. And I would feel him kind of reach out to me via the press."

"It was something that he would do even when we were dating," she continued. "He would speak to me [through the press] about things that he could, like, call me on the phone about. He would, like, do the Today show and would say, 'Well, I need to tell Sally [this].'"

Despite their ups and downs, Field says Reynolds will "always be in my heart and in my history."

"I think at least he's not hurting right now," she added.

As ET previously reported, Reynolds often referred to Field as the "love of my life," which the actress found flattering.

"I was always flattered when he said that," Field said during a sit-down interview with Diane Sawyer that aired on Good Morning America on Monday. "But he was a complicated man."

"The nature of [our relationship] wasn't just, 'Oh, this is a love affair,'" she added. "There was some ingredient between us having to do with my care-taking and him needing to be taken care of."

Hear more on Reynolds and Field's romantic past in the video below.

