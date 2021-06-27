Busta Rhymes, Method Man, Swizz Beatz, Griselda and More Pay Tribute to DMX at 2021 BET Awards
The 2021 BET Awards paid tribute to late rapper DMX in a big way.
During Sunday night's awards show, several artists came together to perform a moving homage to the Yonkers-born rapper who died on April 9, days after he was rushed to the hospital following a heart attack. He was 50.
Curated by close friend and producer Swizz Beatz, the tribute celebrated the life and music of DMX from his early beginnings with iconic hip hop label, Ruff Ryders to his recently released posthumous album, Exodus. Artists such as Busta Rhymes, Method Man, Swizz Beatz and Griselda performed some of the rapper's most iconic hits including "What's My Name?," "X Gon' Give It to Ya"
and "Ruff Ryders' Anthem."
The tribute also featured a special appearance by Michael K. Williams who kicked off "X Gon' Give It To Ya." DMX's fiance, Desiree Lindstrom, was spotted in the audience.
As a nod to DMX's continuing legacy, the group also debuted a new song from Exodus. The album was released nearly two months after DMX, born Earl Simmons, suffered the fatal heart attack. The album, which shares its name with the youngest of DMX's 15 children, Exodus Simmons, and was produced by Beatz, predominantly features "themes of redemption."
Fans took to social media to rave over the tribute performance.
Beatz -- who is credited for producing and executive producing the album -- released a statement regarding DMX's musical legacy on May 10.
"My brother X was one of the most pure and rare souls I’ve ever met. He lived his life dedicated to his family and music," the statement read. "Most of all, he was generous with his giving and loved his fans beyond measure,"
"This album, X couldn’t wait for his fans all around the world to hear and show just how much he valued each and every single person that has supported him unconditionally," Beatz's statement continued.
For more on this year's BET Awards, check out the video below. See the complete winners list here!
