Butter Yellow Is the Color of Summer: How to Incorporate the Trending Hue

SUNSET STRIP MAXI DRESS
Rumored
By Carolin Lehmann
Published: 10:06 AM PDT, June 13, 2024

Consider these butter yellow dresses, skirts, purses and more for your summer 2024 wardrobe.

According to the fashion girlies, butter yellow is the color of summer 2024 — whether in dresses or accessories. Butter yellow adds an easy pop of color that looks soft and feminine, no matter if you're getting all dressed up or lounging in a sweat set.

When it comes to fashion, the '90s and early 2000s are still trending, including low-rise, baggy pants, baby tees and more. Speaking of the 2000s and the trending hue butter yellow, the internet's latest hyperfixation is the slinky, silky butter yellow dress Kate Hudson's character Andie Anderson wears in the 2003 film How To Lose a Guy in 10 Days. If the buzz around Andie's dress is any indication, butter yellow is a color that stands the test of time, as How To Lose a Guy in 10 Days turned 20 last year, prompting ET's Denny Directo to speak to Hudson about the iconic dress.

Video

‘How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days’ Turns 20! On-Set Antics and Behind-the-Scenes Secrets (Flashback)

"It's crazy that the yellow dress has lived on," Hudson said during an Instagram Live the same year. "A woman wrote in that she got married in it."

She noted that "the color, the simplicity of it" is what made the Carolina Herrera dress so memorable.

Not only is the butter yellow hue on trend, but lookalikes of Andie's dress are as well. Singer Sabrina Carpenter recently posted a pic of herself wearing an Andie-inspired dress on Instagram, prompting Kate Hudson to comment "That’s that Andie Anderson Espresso."

Whether you're looking for a stunning gown like Andie's or want some more casual finds in your wardrobe for this summer, we've found the best butter yellow wardrobe additions below. Shop an Andie-inspired dress, accessories that add a pop of color to your look and more ahead in 2024's golden shade of butter yellow.

Rumored Sunset Strip Maxi Dress

Rumored Sunset Strip Maxi Dress
Rumored

Rumored Sunset Strip Maxi Dress

Have your Andie Anderson moment in this number from Rumored that was inspired by Kate Hudson's character.

lululemon Everywhere Belt Bag

lululemon Everywhere Belt Bag
lululemon

lululemon Everywhere Belt Bag

This fan-favorite belt bag now comes in the color of the season.

Mother of All Charlotte Skirt

Mother of All Charlotte Skirt
Revolve

Mother of All Charlotte Skirt

Splurge on this skirt that's like a piece of art with an asymmetrical hem.

Rumored Venice Maxi Dress

Rumored Venice Maxi Dress
Rumored

Rumored Venice Maxi Dress

This stunning vintage-inspired dress needs a spot in your closet. It has a low V back as well.

Edikted Lola Bow Rib Tank

Edikted Lola Bow Rib Tank
Nordstrom

Edikted Lola Bow Rib Tank

Cute bows add to the girly feel of this summer tank.

Bec + Bridge Juliette V Neck Maxi Dress

Bec + Bridge Juliette V Neck Maxi Dress
Revolve

Bec + Bridge Juliette V Neck Maxi Dress

Check out the stunning lace panels on this butter-yellow number.

Kate Spade Madison Small Flap Crossbody

Kate Spade Madison Small Flap Crossbody
Kate Spade

Kate Spade Madison Small Flap Crossbody

This crossbody bag offers an easy way to test the butter-yellow trend. Pair it with your summer dresses.

Meshki Eisley Slinky Off-Shoulder Maxi Dress

Meshki Eisley Slinky Off-Shoulder Maxi Dress
Meshki

Meshki Eisley Slinky Off-Shoulder Maxi Dress

Sashay into summer nights in this flirty dress with an asymmetrical hemline.

Kate Spade Outlet Madison Small Slim Card Holder

Kate Spade Outlet Madison Small Slim Card Holder
Kate Spade Outlet

Kate Spade Outlet Madison Small Slim Card Holder

Add a pop of butter yellow to your purse with this petite card holder.

Wrangler + Staud The Loose Jean In Yellow

Wrangler + Staud The Loose Jean In Yellow
Wrangler + Staud The Loose Jean In Yellow

Wrangler + Staud The Loose Jean In Yellow

Take a fashion risk in these loose mid-rise jeans in butter yellow. They are also available in more neutral rinses.

