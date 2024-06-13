According to the fashion girlies, butter yellow is the color of summer 2024 — whether in dresses or accessories. Butter yellow adds an easy pop of color that looks soft and feminine, no matter if you're getting all dressed up or lounging in a sweat set.

When it comes to fashion, the '90s and early 2000s are still trending, including low-rise, baggy pants, baby tees and more. Speaking of the 2000s and the trending hue butter yellow, the internet's latest hyperfixation is the slinky, silky butter yellow dress Kate Hudson's character Andie Anderson wears in the 2003 film How To Lose a Guy in 10 Days. If the buzz around Andie's dress is any indication, butter yellow is a color that stands the test of time, as How To Lose a Guy in 10 Days turned 20 last year, prompting ET's Denny Directo to speak to Hudson about the iconic dress.

"It's crazy that the yellow dress has lived on," Hudson said during an Instagram Live the same year. "A woman wrote in that she got married in it."

She noted that "the color, the simplicity of it" is what made the Carolina Herrera dress so memorable.

Not only is the butter yellow hue on trend, but lookalikes of Andie's dress are as well. Singer Sabrina Carpenter recently posted a pic of herself wearing an Andie-inspired dress on Instagram, prompting Kate Hudson to comment "That’s that Andie Anderson Espresso."

Whether you're looking for a stunning gown like Andie's or want some more casual finds in your wardrobe for this summer, we've found the best butter yellow wardrobe additions below. Shop an Andie-inspired dress, accessories that add a pop of color to your look and more ahead in 2024's golden shade of butter yellow.

