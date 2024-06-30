Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever are on the road today for a primetime game against the Phoenix Mercury. This is the first of three games to be played between these teams this season. Two of the best guards in the WNBA, Caitlin Clark and Diana Taurasi, will face off at Footprint Center starting at 3 p.m. ET.

After falling 89-77 to the Seattle Storm on Thursday, Indiana is on a two-game losing streak. Despite their loss, Caitlin Clark did have a solid performance putting up 15 points, seven assists, and six rebounds. Meanwhile, Phoenix defeated Los Angeles Sparks 92-78 at home on Friday.

Here's everything you need to know about how to watch the Indiana Fever vs. Phoenix Mercury game today, including the best livestream option.

How to Watch the Indiana Fever vs. Phoenix Mercury Game Without Cable

The Indiana Fever vs. Phoenix Mercury game will air on ESPN. If you don't have cable, you can watch Caitlin Clark's next game with a subscription to Sling TV or FuboTV.

Right now, there is a Sling TV deal offering 50% off your first month — bringing the Orange package with ESPN down to just $20 and the comprehensive Orange + Blue package to $30. Sling TV comes with 50 hours of free cloud-based DVR recording space, perfect for recording the Fever vs. Mercury game if you're not home to watch it live.

You can also watch today's WNBA game for free on FuboTV. With FuboTV's sports-focused live TV streaming service, you'll get access to ESPN along with over 200 other channels. A Fubo subscription costs $79.99 per month, but the streamer is offering $20 off your first month and a seven-day free trial right now. Grab the free trial offer below to stream the Indiana Fever vs. Phoenix Mercury game live for free.

Watch WNBA Games on FuboTV FuboTV Watch WNBA Games on FuboTV Fubo offers WNBA coverage on a variety of channels, including ESPN. You'll also have access to NBA TV with the sports add-on featuring a robust slate of live WNBA games throughout the regular season. Plans starting at $80/month Free 7-day trial Watch on FuboTV

What time is the Indiana Fever vs. Phoenix Merucry WNBA game?

Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever's next game against the Phoenix Mercury takes place Sunday, June 30, 2024 at 3 p.m. ET (12 pm. PT).

What channel is the Indiana Fever vs. Phoenix Mercury WNBA game on?

The Indiana Fever vs. Phoenix Mercury WNBA game will air on ESPN today.

