Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever are on the road tonight to face the Washington Mystics for the third time this season. With a current 2-1 win lead over D.C., the Fever are looking to capture their third victory over the Mystics. Tip-off from Entertainment & Sports Arena is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET.

On Sunday, during the Fever's final home game of the regular season, Clark busted yet another record by scoring a career-high 35 points — the most scored by a rookie in a single season. What history-making plays will she conquer next? There's only one way to find out, and it's by watching her work on the court. Keep reading to learn everything about how to watch the Indiana Fever vs. Washington Mystics game tonight.

While Prime Video is typically the home for Amazon Originals along with more TV shows and movies, the streaming service will carry 21 WNBA games this year. Four of those matchups will feature the Indiana Fever, including tonight's battle with the Washington Mystics.

Amazon's streaming service is free if you have a Prime membership. Amazon also has a stand-alone membership option that allows subscribers to access Prime Video for just $9 per month compared to the $15 per month for a Prime membership.

Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever's next game against the Washington Mystics tips off on Thursday, September 19, at 7 p.m. ET (4 p.m. PT).

The Washington Mystics vs. Indiana Fever WNBA game will air on Prime Video.

