The Indiana Fever hope to break a three-game home losing streak when they host the Seattle Storm tonight. Caitlin Clark and the Fever have gotten off to a rough start this season, but still have their work cut out for them when they take on Nneka Ogwumike, Nika Muhl and Jewell Loyd. Tip-off from Gainbridge Fieldhouse is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET.

Watch the Game on Prime Video

The Fever and Storm last played each other on May 22 when Seattle won 85-83 in a very close game. Seattle is now in the midst of a three-game winning streak after beginning the season 1-3. Here's everything you need to know about how to watch the Seattle Storm vs. Indiana Fever game tonight.

How to watch the Seattle Storm vs. Indiana Fever WNBA game without cable

While Prime Video is typically the home for Amazon Originals along with more TV shows and movies, the streaming service will carry 17 WNBA games this year. Four of those matchups will feature the Indiana Fever, including tonight's battle with the Seattle Storm.

Amazon's streaming service is free if you have a Prime membership. Right now, you can get a 30-day free trial of Amazon Prime just in time to try out the service ahead of Prime Day 2024 in July.

Try Prime for Free

Amazon also has a stand-alone membership option that allows subscribers to access Prime Video for just $9 per month compared to the $15 per month for a Prime membership.

Sign Up for Prime Video

What time is the Seattle Storm vs. Indiana Fever WNBA game?

Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever's next game against the Seattle Storm is Thursday, May 30, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET (4 pm. PT).

What channel is the Seattle Storm vs. Indiana Fever WNBA game on?

The Seattle Storm vs. Indiana Fever WNBA game will air on Prime Video.

When will Caitlin Clark play against Angel Reese?

After squaring off in the 2023 national championship game when the LSU Tigers defeated the Iowa Hawkeyes 102-85, Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese will meet again when the Indiana Fever host the Chicago Sky on Saturday, June 1 at 1 p.m. ET. The game will air on NBA TV.

Check out all the details about how to watch the Chicago Sky vs. Indiana Fever game this weekend.

RELATED CONTENT: