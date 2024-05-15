Amazon Prime Day 2024, the retailer's 10th annual savings event, is just a couple of months away. Ahead of the mega-retailer's humongous summer sale, some of the first details have been announced. Seeing how Amazon celebrated its biggest Prime Day in the history of the site in 2023, we are getting our wish lists ready for everything that this year's sale extravaganza will have in store.

Below, learn everything there is to know about Amazon Prime Day 2024 so far, including the best deals to expect.

When is Amazon Prime Day 2024?

Amazon's 2024 Prime Day sale will be held in July. While Amazon has not confirmed the exact dates of the event yet, Prime Day has spanned two days for the past several years. Prime Day 2023 fell on Tuesday, July 11 and Wednesday, July 12, starting at 12 a.m. PT on Tuesday and running through 11:59 p.m. PT on Wednesday night.

In addition to Prime Day this July, Amazon now typically offers a second 48-hour sale exclusively for Prime members in October called Amazon Prime Big Deal Days. Amazon also held its first-ever Big Spring Sale this past March.

What is Amazon Prime Day?

Prime Day is a global savings event exclusively for Amazon Prime members that has evolved into a retail-industry phenomenon. The event began in July 2015 and provides the opportunity for shoppers to grab limited-time deals across some of Amazon's biggest categories and brands. In 2019, Prime Day grew into a full two days and offered sales on everything from tech and kitchen products to beauty and fashion.

Who can shop on Prime Day?

Only Prime members get access to Amazon Prime Day deals. Right now, you can sign up for a 30-day free trial, after which your membership will cost $14.99 per month or $139 per year. Many of Prime Day’s best deals, including Lightning Deals are exclusively available to Prime members.

Those with qualified government assistance can sign up for a Prime membership for just $6.99 per month. With a Prime membership, you can shop the sales, get free, two-day shipping, access to TV shows and movies on Amazon Prime Video, plus special deals at Whole Foods Market and more.

Sign up for Amazon Prime

Is there a Prime membership discount for students?

Yes, college students can get a Prime membership for only $7.49 per month or $69 per year. Right now, Amazon is offering a six-month trial courtesy of Grubhub, for new members only.

Try Prime Student

Can you shop early Prime Day deals?

Yes, Prime members can shop for early deals closer to the event. Be sure to check back here for more information and early deals, or download the Amazon app to be notified about sales in real time.

What are the best Prime Day deals to expect?

Outside of Black Friday, Amazon Prime Day has become one of the best opportunities to get major price cuts on nearly everything imaginable. Last year's sale included huge discounts on brands such as Apple, Dyson, KitchenAid, Calvin Klein and so many more top brands. We expect the latest tech to see especially great discounts, including the newest Samsung Frame TV, Beats headphones, and 2024 Apple iPads.

The most popular items during Prime Day 2023 included tech essentials like Apple AirPods and the Amazon Fire TV Stick along with beauty must-haves like Laneige Lip Glowy Balm and Crest 3D Whitestrips. According to an in-depth report by Numerator, the number one item on Prime Day shoppers filled their carts with was Temptations Cat Treats.

How to prepare for Amazon Prime Day 2024

First, you will need an Amazon Prime membership. Then, according to Amazon, the Amazon Prime app can be used to set deal-alert notifications related to your recent Amazon searches and recently viewed items between now and the event.

While some of the best Prime Day deals last throughout the entire duration of Amazon's major shopping event, you should never underestimate Amazon’s Lightning Deals. These flash sales are only live for a few hours and seriously slash prices on specific products.

Download the Amazon App

If you have an Alexa device, it can proactively notify you up to 24 hours in advance of a deal becoming available for wishlist items you’ve saved in advance.

What other retailers have Prime Day sales?

As Prime Day continues to grow bigger each year, many retailers have started offering their own sales to add a little bit of friendly competition to the mix. Some of the best Prime Day alternative sales can be found at Walmart, Target, Best Buy, Nordstrom and more.

The best Amazon deals to shop now

While Prime Day 2024 doesn't start until July, Amazon is overflowing with incredible deals every day of the week. Below, shop the best Amazon deals available now to save on everyday essentials, gifts, and some of the most coveted items on the market.

Kindle Scribe Amazon Kindle Scribe Read and write as naturally as you do on paper. The latest Kindle Scribe was featured on Oprah's 2023 Favorite Things List. This Kindle Scribe is the world’s first 10.2” glare-free Paperwhite display and included Premium Pen. $340 $240 Shop Now

Beats Solo 4 Amazon Beats Solo 4 The latest model added to Beats' lineup of premium on-ear headphones improves on the Beats Solo 3 in meaningful ways, including better, clearer audio, longer battery life, improved mics and an even more comfortable frame at an affordable price point. This model is available in three different colorways. $200 $150 Shop Now

Apple AirPods Pro 2 Amazon Apple AirPods Pro 2 Apple's most popular earbuds come with a handy charging case, immersive sound with noise cancellation, and great water and sweat resistance which means they're fantastic for regular workouts. $249 $190 Shop Now

Breville Barista Express Espresso Machine Amazon Breville Barista Express Espresso Machine Serious espresso drinkers will love this espresso machine from Breville that has different settings to let them dictate how coarse or fine the coffee beans are, how hot the water is during brewing and more. $750 $697 Shop Now

iRobot Roomba 694 Robot Vacuum Amazon iRobot Roomba 694 Robot Vacuum Let this robot vacuum handle tidying up all on its own. Its three-stage cleaning system lifts dirt and debris from both hard floors and carpet with a 90-minute runtime to cut down on charging. $275 $180 Shop Now

Foreo Bear Microcurrent Facial Device Amazon Foreo Bear Microcurrent Facial Device Foreo's Bear is the world's first FDA-cleared microcurrent device with an anti-shock system. According to the brand, it can help visibly improve signs of aging by gently energizing and firming the 69 muscles in your face and neck. $329 $197 Shop Now

For even more savings on best-selling products, check out our ultimate guide to all the best Amazon deals on tech, fashion, beauty, home and more to shop today.

RELATED CONTENT: