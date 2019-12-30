Caitlyn Jenner wants the world to know there's no bad blood between her and the Kardashians or Jenners.

The 70-year-old reality star and former Olympian recently completed a stint on the British reality series I'm a Celebrity ... Get Me Out of Here, and fans were quick to note that no one was there to greet her following her elimination.

In a new interview with the Daily Mail, Caitlyn cleared up her lonely exit on the show.

"My family are very well-known," she said. "I never asked any of them to come down or expected them to -- they all have businesses and families. I was disappointed they were criticized. After the show was over, I texted or called all the kids to apologize."

It seems that the family didn't take the drama to heart. Over the holidays Caitlyn posted a photo with her friend, Sophia Hutchins, at the annual Kardashian family Christmas Eve party, which Kourtney Kardashian hosted this year.

"I have a good relationship with all of my children, but with some of them, is it better than others? Yeah," Caitlyn, who claimed she hadn't spoken with Khloe Kardashian in years on I'm a Celebrity, said in the interview. "I don't think there's one of them that's not good with it. They're all very open-minded children."

Kim Kardashian West and Brandon Jenner both responded to fan criticism that no one was there to meet Caitlyn following her elimination.

Originally Brandon said (via The Mirror), "Honestly, nobody reached out to set it up. I think it might have been a ‘storyline’ the producers wanted to fabricate in order to get more empathy for Caitlyn. That’s how that kind of TV works.”

Kim later replied, "Exactly what Brandon said!!!! NO ONE from I’m A Celeb even reached out and asked for letters, appearances or anything from any Kardashians or Jenners."

