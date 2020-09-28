Buddy Valastro is staying positive as he continues to recover from a hand injury he suffered earlier this month.

ET caught up with the Cake Boss star via Zoom on Monday, where he opened up about how he's been doing since the incident occurred in his home's bowling alley.

"I've gotten so many well wishes and love and support from fans from all over the world. It really touched my heart, and [it's] really keeping me on the positive side," Valastro, 43, told ET's Kevin Frazier. "Right now I'm at my house. I'm still recovering. The hand is OK."

"There's definitely a lot of pain, but I had a metal rod that was basically three inches by two inches through my ring finger and my middle finger. And I had severe nerve damage, severe tendon damage, severe muscle damage," he added. "We don't know what the recovery is going to be, but it's a freak crazy thing."

Valastro said the incident occurred while he and his family were enjoying "a typical Sunday" at home.

"My wife made a big pot of sauce and we were going to watch the Giants [game]. Me and my son were downstairs in the basement and we were playing in the bowling alley," he recalled. "The pinsetter got stuck, which has happened a million times, so I went behind to go fix it. When I got on top, I must have turned my head for one moment and then it was like this fork that held my hand in place as this mechanism went through my hand."

"It was the most painful, brutal thing that I can't even explain," he continued. "It's crazy because at first I thought it was fake. I thought I was having a nightmare. There was blood everywhere and I was in panic mode, but something told me to stop. Something told me, 'We have to get off the machine.'"

Valastro, who shares four kids -- Sofia, 17, Buddy Jr., 16, Marco, 13, and Carlo, 9 -- with his wife, told ET that he then told his brother-in-laws and one of his son's to "go get the saw and the pliers."

"They removed the pin and cut this thing so that I could be free of the machine," he said. "I still had the rod in my hand, but we were able to get into the driveway before the ambulance got there, then we went to the hospital."

"Honestly I couldn't be prouder of my sons and my family and what they did," he added. "They stood by me and were able to set me free. The longer that rod was in my hand, the longer the chance I could've lost my hand or even worse. It was crazy."

Following multiple surgeries, Valastro told ET he's been at home with his family ever since, and taking recovery very seriously.

"It's definitely going to be months," he said of his recovery time. "I might need more surgeries because not only did the rod go through the hand, but as the mechanism was moving, it shattered my thumb. I had damage on my thumb and nerve damage on my thumb as well."

As for whether this will affect production on any of his baking series?

"We were talking about season three of Buddy vs. Duff ... Duff [Goldman] called me himself when it happened and he's been really supportive," Valastro shared. "I think I need him to probably get back into the swing of things so that I can drive myself and push myself harder and for myself to make a big comeback."

"I might not ever be able to pipe again. I don't know," he continued. "Unfortunately, I might have to learn to do it with my other hand, you just don't know. It's one of those things that only time and rehabilitation will [tell]... and God, really."

Tune into Entertainment Tonight on Monday to hear from Valastro's interview.

RELATED CONTENT:

Cake Boss Star Buddy Valastro Shows Off Dramatic Weight Loss -- See the Pics!

EXCLUSIVE! 'Cake Boss': Watch John Legend and Common Accept an Amazing 'Selma'-Inspired Cake!

'Cake Boss' Star Buddy Valastro Recovering After 'Terrible Accident'

'Cake Boss' Star Buddy Valastro Recovering After 'Terrible Accident' This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Embed Code Restart 'Cake Boss' Star Buddy Valastro Recovering After 'Terrible Accident'

Related Gallery