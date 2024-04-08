Calvin Harris' wife, Vick Hope, is a secret Swiftie!

On Monday, the 34-year-old British media host admitted during an episode of her BBC 1 Radio show, Going Home With Vick, Katie and Jamie, that when it comes to playing Taylor Swift's music, she waits until her husband is out of the house, given his romantic history with the "Lavender Haze" singer, 34.

Swift and Harris, 40, dated for over a year from 2015 to 2016. The "This Is What You Came For" hitmaker ultimately tied the knot with Hope in September 2023 in an intimate ceremony at Hulne Priory in Northumberland, England.

During the episode, Hope and her fellow co-hosts were discussing what they like to do when their significant others are away, which is when she made the confession about her listening habits when her Scottish DJ husband is gone.

"As soon as my husband goes away, I listen to Taylor Swift," Hope told Katie Thistleton and Jamie Laing. "That's just when I get my little fill -- just a little fill. Just a couple of songs, get it out of my system and then it's done."

The admission comes on the heels of the DJ and radio host brushing elbows with Swift at the 2024 GRAMMY Awards in February. An insider told ET that Harris -- whose real name is Adam Wiles -- supported the "You Belong With Me" crooner who was nominated for six awards. The source said the newlyweds looked happy and relaxed at their table and even clapped for Swift.

It's not surprising as the pair appear to have kept in touch and stayed friendly following their breakup in March 2016. Around that time, Harris gave his ex credit for helping to write his song with Rihanna, "This Is What You Come For." Swift was credited under the pseudonym Nils Sjoberg.

He later took to social media platform X -- formerly Twitter -- to comment on Swift quietly contributing to the track, saying it was her idea to fly under the radar using a very Swedish moniker.

"And she sings on a little bit of it too. Amazing lyric writer and she smashed it as usual," Harris shared at the time. "I wrote the music, produced the song, arranged it and cut the vocals though. And initially she wanted it kept secret, hence the pseudonym."

Calvin Harris and Taylor Swift in 2016 - Getty Images

As for Harris' relationship with Hope, they were first romantically linked by The Sun in January 2022 when a source shared they had been dating for several months.

"She has been talking to her friends about him but has wanted to keep it quiet until now. Those who know them think they make a lovely couple," the outlet reported at the time.

The pair had previously met in 2007 and she said she rejected his advances. In a January 2023 interview with You Magazine, Hope said that back when Harris produced "Acceptable in the 80s," she told him she was not interested in going out on a date.

"It's something that we laughed about on our first proper date. We still laugh about it now," she said.

It's a good thing he gave it another go, however, as they have now been happily married for seven months.

