Calvin Klein Underwear and Bras Are Up to 30% Off for Amazon Prime Members
Amazon just launched Prime Day 2022 and it features amazing deals on Calvin Klein. The 2-day sale event is a great way to stock up on underwear and loungewear essentials.
The Calvin Klein sale includes tons of deals on wardrobe essentials that are comfortable and soft to the touch. With up to 30% off on bralettes, bras, underwear, leggings and more, you can easily upgrade your days off with Calvin Klein.
The Calvin Klein sale is an exclusive deal for Amazon Prime members, so make sure you have your Amazon Prime subscription activated to take advantage of these deals during Amazon Prime Day 2022. If you don't have an Amazon Prime account, don't worry. You can easily sign up for a free 30-day Amazon Prime trial.
Ahead, shop some of our favorite Prime Day deals on Calvin Klein.
Best Amazon Prime Day Calvin Klein Deals
This breathable bralette comes complete with unlined cups to make the piece even more comfortable.
The bikini-style panties are made from an extra stretchy cotton fabric, along with a comfortable elastic waistband.
This seamless and wireless V-neck bralette from Calvin Klein is the perfect match for V-neck T-shirts.
Pair this super soft lounge bodysuit with your favorite pair of joggers, or dress it up with some classic ripped jeans and a denim jacket for a retro Y2K look.
This deep triangle bra features skinny adjustable straps, which won't dig into or pinch your skin.
These Calvin Klein cotton boxer briefs wick away moisture all the while being soft and flexible without losing their shape.
This unlined bralette has a cushioned back closure for some added comfort. Pair with your favorite pair of hipster panties and get ready to relax during your downtime.
If you need some new underwear, choose between 8 different color combinations, and enjoy this Calvin Klein thong 5-pack for 30% off.
Everyone needs a comfortable T-shirt bra in their wardrobe.
Every comfortable outfit should start with some comfy seamless underwear.
Try this seamless and wirefree bralette with extra support and removable pads. Plus, it's tag-free so you don't have to deal with that irritation!
Calvin Klein's Pure Ribbed Lounge Bodysuit is a wardrobe essential for anyone who loves to layer their outfits. Shop this bodysuit in seven different colorways.
Exotic spices blend with jasmine and orange blossom and finish with incense and an ambery musk. Let Calvin Klein's Obsession be your summer scent.
These leggings are great for your next workout or your next movie marathon with your friends.
