Amazon just launched Prime Day 2022 and it features amazing deals on Calvin Klein. The 2-day sale event is a great way to stock up on underwear and loungewear essentials.

The Calvin Klein sale includes tons of deals on wardrobe essentials that are comfortable and soft to the touch. With up to 30% off on bralettes, bras, underwear, leggings and more, you can easily upgrade your days off with Calvin Klein.

See Calvin Klein Sale

The Calvin Klein sale is an exclusive deal for Amazon Prime members, so make sure you have your Amazon Prime subscription activated to take advantage of these deals during Amazon Prime Day 2022. If you don't have an Amazon Prime account, don't worry. You can easily sign up for a free 30-day Amazon Prime trial.

Ahead, shop some of our favorite Prime Day deals on Calvin Klein.

Best Amazon Prime Day Calvin Klein Deals

Pure Ribbed Lounge Bodysuit Amazon Pure Ribbed Lounge Bodysuit Pair this super soft lounge bodysuit with your favorite pair of joggers, or dress it up with some classic ripped jeans and a denim jacket for a retro Y2K look. $54 $43 Buy Now

Pure Ribbed Unlined Bralette Amazon Pure Ribbed Unlined Bralette This unlined bralette has a cushioned back closure for some added comfort. Pair with your favorite pair of hipster panties and get ready to relax during your downtime. $28 $22 Buy Now

Pure Ribbed Lounge Bodysuit Amazon Pure Ribbed Lounge Bodysuit Calvin Klein's Pure Ribbed Lounge Bodysuit is a wardrobe essential for anyone who loves to layer their outfits. Shop this bodysuit in seven different colorways. $54 $44 Buy Now

