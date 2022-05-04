Shopping

Calvin Klein Underwear and Bras Are Up to 70% Off for Amazon Prime Members

By Wesley Horvath‍
Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Amazon Calvin Klein Sale
Calvin Klein

Amazon just launched a special Calvin Klein sale that's exclusive to Prime Members, and it's a great way to stock up on underwear and loungewear essentials before Prime Day deals officially begin.

The Calvin Klein sale includes tons of deals on wardrobe essentials that are comfortable and soft to the touch. With up to 70% off on bralettes, bras, underwear, leggings and more, you can easily upgrade your days off with Calvin Klein.

See Calvin Klein Sale

The Calvin Klein sale is an exclusive deal for Amazon Prime members, so make sure you have your Amazon Prime subscription activated to take advantage of these deals ahead of Amazon Prime Day 2022. If you don't have an Amazon Prime account, don't worry. You can easily sign up for a free 30-day Amazon Prime trial. 

Ahead, shop some of our favorite deals from Amazon's Calvin Klein Sale

Pure Ribbed Lounge Legging
Calvin Klein Pure Ribbed Lounge Leggings
Amazon
Pure Ribbed Lounge Legging

These leggings are great for your next workout or your next movie marathon with your friends. Plus, you can't beat the 70% off deal.

$48$14
Modern Cotton Bralette
Calvin Klein Modern Cotton Bralette
Amazon
Modern Cotton Bralette

This breathable bralette comes complete with unlined cups to make the piece even more comfortable. 

$28$15
Carousel Logo Cotton Bikini Panty
Calvin Klein Carousel Logo Cotton Bikini Party
Amazon
Carousel Logo Cotton Bikini Panty

The bikini-style panties are made from an extra stretchy cotton fabric, along with a comfortable elastic waistband.

$35$21
Invisibles Comfort Seamless Wirefree Bralette Bra
Calvin Klein Invisibles Comfort Seamless Wirefree Bralette
Amazon
Invisibles Comfort Seamless Wirefree Bralette Bra

This seamless and wireless V-neck bralette from Calvin Klein is the perfect match for V-neck T-shirts.

$44$23
Modern Cotton Triangle Bra
Calvin Klein Modern Cotton Triangle Bra
Amazon
Modern Cotton Triangle Bra

This deep triangle bra features skinny adjustable straps, which won't dig into or pinch your skin.

$24$19
Pure Ribbed Lounge Bodysuit
Calvin Klein Pure Ribbed Lounge Bodysuit
Amazon
Pure Ribbed Lounge Bodysuit

Pair this super soft lounge bodysuit with your favorite pair of joggers, or dress it up with some classic ripped jeans and a denim jacket for a retro Y2K look.

$54$23
Pure Ribbed Unlined Bralette
Calvin Klein Pure Ribbed Unlined Bralette
Amazon
Pure Ribbed Unlined Bralette

This unlined bralette has a cushioned back closure for some added comfort. Pair with your favorite pair of hipster panties and get ready to relax during your downtime.

$28$18
Underwear Carousel Thong 5-Pack
Calvin Klein Underwear Carousel Thong 5-Pack
Amazon
Underwear Carousel Thong 5-Pack

If you need some new underwear, choose between 8 different color combinations, and enjoy this Calvin Klein thong 5-pack for 38% off.

$38$24
Perfectly Fit Lightly Lined Memory Touch T-Shirt Bra
Calvin Klein T-Shirt Bra
Amazon
Perfectly Fit Lightly Lined Memory Touch T-Shirt Bra

Everyone needs a comfortable T-shirt bra in their wardrobe. 

$46$29
Pure Ribbed Lounge Bodysuit
Calvin Klein Pure Ribbed Lounge Bodysuit
Amazon
Pure Ribbed Lounge Bodysuit

Calvin Klein's Pure Ribbed Lounge Bodysuit is a wardrobe essential for anyone who loves to layer their outfits. Shop this bodysuit in three different neutral colorways.

$54$22
Plus Size Invisibles Lightly Lined V-Neck Bralette
Calvin Klein Plus Size Invisibles Lightly Lined V-Neck Bralette
Amazon
Plus Size Invisibles Lightly Lined V-Neck Bralette

Try this seamless and wirefree bralette with extra support and removable pads. Plus, it's tag-free so you don't have to deal with that irritation!

$44$28
Invisibles Hipster Multipack Panty
Calvin Klein Invisibles Hipster Multipack Panty
Amazon
Invisibles Hipster Multipack Panty

Every comfortable outfit should start with some comfy seamless underwear.

$15$11

RELATED CONTENT: 

Amazon Gift Card Deal: Score Free Amazon Money Ahead of Mother's Day

Shop The Best Amazon Device Deals Ahead of Amazon Prime Day 2022

The Best Amazon Deals Worth Shopping Ahead of Prime Day 2022

The Best Headphone Deals on Amazon Ahead of Amazon Prime Day 2022

Amazon Prime Day Will Take Place in July: Everything We Know So Far

10 Dyson Airwrap Dupes: Affordable Alternatives for the Multi-Styler

Apple AirTags Are On Sale — Score the Lowest Price & Best Accessories