Calvin Klein Underwear and Bras Are Up to 70% Off for Amazon Prime Members
Amazon just launched a special Calvin Klein sale that's exclusive to Prime Members, and it's a great way to stock up on underwear and loungewear essentials before Prime Day deals officially begin.
The Calvin Klein sale includes tons of deals on wardrobe essentials that are comfortable and soft to the touch. With up to 70% off on bralettes, bras, underwear, leggings and more, you can easily upgrade your days off with Calvin Klein.
The Calvin Klein sale is an exclusive deal for Amazon Prime members, so make sure you have your Amazon Prime subscription activated to take advantage of these deals ahead of Amazon Prime Day 2022. If you don't have an Amazon Prime account, don't worry. You can easily sign up for a free 30-day Amazon Prime trial.
Ahead, shop some of our favorite deals from Amazon's Calvin Klein Sale.
These leggings are great for your next workout or your next movie marathon with your friends. Plus, you can't beat the 70% off deal.
This breathable bralette comes complete with unlined cups to make the piece even more comfortable.
The bikini-style panties are made from an extra stretchy cotton fabric, along with a comfortable elastic waistband.
This seamless and wireless V-neck bralette from Calvin Klein is the perfect match for V-neck T-shirts.
This deep triangle bra features skinny adjustable straps, which won't dig into or pinch your skin.
Pair this super soft lounge bodysuit with your favorite pair of joggers, or dress it up with some classic ripped jeans and a denim jacket for a retro Y2K look.
This unlined bralette has a cushioned back closure for some added comfort. Pair with your favorite pair of hipster panties and get ready to relax during your downtime.
If you need some new underwear, choose between 8 different color combinations, and enjoy this Calvin Klein thong 5-pack for 38% off.
Everyone needs a comfortable T-shirt bra in their wardrobe.
Calvin Klein's Pure Ribbed Lounge Bodysuit is a wardrobe essential for anyone who loves to layer their outfits. Shop this bodysuit in three different neutral colorways.
Try this seamless and wirefree bralette with extra support and removable pads. Plus, it's tag-free so you don't have to deal with that irritation!
Every comfortable outfit should start with some comfy seamless underwear.
RELATED CONTENT:
Amazon Gift Card Deal: Score Free Amazon Money Ahead of Mother's Day
Shop The Best Amazon Device Deals Ahead of Amazon Prime Day 2022
The Best Amazon Deals Worth Shopping Ahead of Prime Day 2022
The Best Headphone Deals on Amazon Ahead of Amazon Prime Day 2022
Amazon Prime Day Will Take Place in July: Everything We Know So Far
10 Dyson Airwrap Dupes: Affordable Alternatives for the Multi-Styler
Apple AirTags Are On Sale — Score the Lowest Price & Best Accessories