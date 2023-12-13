Camden Toy, a television actor who worked on Buffy the Vampire Slayer, has died.

Toy's rep confirmed the news to ET on Wednesday. Toy died on Monday at the age of 68 following a private two-year battle with pancreatic cancer.

Toy's partner, Bea Henderson, spoke about his condition on his Facebook page, sharing that the actor had chosen not to publicly share his diagnosis.

"His condition has declined a lot in the last two months and tremendously in the last several days," Henderson wrote.

Buffy star Juliet Landau, who played the vampire Drusilla on the series, and a close friend of Toy's, said in a statement, "Camden was a beautiful soul, a beautiful friend, and a beautiful talent. From the first moment we met, I knew he was special. Under the visage of the monster he was made-up to be, shined the kindest of spirits. He's been a gift in our lives. We will miss him greatly."

Albert L. Ortega/Getty Images

On Tuesday, actor James Leary, who played Clem on Buffy, posted on X (formerly Twitter) that Toy had died.

"The world lost a delightfully maniacal, abundantly kind, and overwhelmingly generous soul last night. I had the pleasure and privilege to travel the world, tread the boards, and sail the seas with @Camden_Toy and I shall cherish every moment. Rest easy. #buffythevampireslayer," Leary wrote.

Toy appeared in multiple episodes of the hit Joss Whedon show starring Sarah Michelle Gellar, playing some of the supernatural series' creepiest monsters.

Toy served as one of the Gentlemen in the season 4 episode "Hush," an almost entirely silent episode.

Albert L. Ortega/Getty Images

He also played the disturbing Gnarl in the season 7 episode "Same Time, Same Place," as well as an Ubervamp in multiple season 7 episodes.

Toy also appeared in a 2004 episode of the Buffy spin-off series, Angel, playing the Prince of Lies.

The character actor had several cameo roles on hit TV shows, including The Mentalist, The League, and Shameless. He also had a recurring role as Igor Chambers on the series The Bay.

Toy is survived by Henderson as well as his mother and his sister.

RELATED CONTENT: