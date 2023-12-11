Raven-Symoné's younger brother has died.

The Disney channel star took to Instagram on Monday to share that her brother, Blaize Pearman, died following a battle with colon cancer. He was reportedly 31.

"Thank you the all the love yesterday. It was felt beyond. Hard to fully celebrate knowing that I'm here and he is not. More on Dec 16.," Raven wrote while thanking her followers for her birthday love.

Frank Trapper/Corbis via Getty Images

In a video, shared alongside the caption, the 38-year-old actress went into more detail about the "bittersweet" birthday that she celebrated on Dec. 10.

"It was a little bittersweet for me to be honest because last month I lost my brother, Blaize," the Raven's Home star revealed. "He was battling colon cancer for about two years and he is in a better place now. He's loved and missed and the emotions that have been weaving in and out of my body and mind and my family, have been a roller coaster."

The Best Podcast Ever host went on to share that he would have celebrated his birthday on Dec. 16.

"I love you, Blaize," she continued. "His birthday is Dec. 16 and forever will be. I love you, guys. My family on Instagram, my family at home and my family and friends. You guys have been such an amazing support system and I love you all."

The actress signed off, but not before she teased what's to come for her in the new year.

"Have a wonderful holiday season," she said. "I'll see you in the new year with some new sh*t."

Raven's comments were met with support from her followers and fellow Disney Channel stars.

"Oh nooo 😔 So sorry to hear this! Sending you so much love ♥️🙏🏾," High School Musical alum Monique Coleman wrote.

Raven's Cheetah Girls co-star, Sabrina Bryan, added, "I am so sorry to hear this news Raven! You were always such an awesome big sister who loved and adored her baby brother! Sending healing prayers to you and your family during this difficult time."

Further details about Blaize's death have not been revealed.

