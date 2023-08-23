If anyone has any misconceptions about Whoopi Goldberg's sexuality, she's clearing them up thanks to Raven-Symoné!

In the most recent episode of Symoné and wife Miranda Maday's podcast, The Best Podcast Ever With Raven & Miranda, the former View co-hosts opened up about their experience together.

The 37-year-old Disney Channel alum, who co-hosted The View from June 2015 to October 2016, revealed to the 67-year-old that she had loved working with her so much that she "wanted to be up underneath the t*tties the whole time."

"Honestly, when I was around you, I loved you so much, like I just wanted to be up underneath the t*tties the whole time. But that's also because you just kind of gave me lesbian vibes," she admitted. "You give me lesbian vibes, you give me stud vibes."

Maday chimed in, joking, "I think this is a secret fantasy of Raven's. I think she just wants everybody to be gay and she's just really hoping you'll come out right here, right now.'"

The Raven's Home star agreed and coyly added, "So if you want to tell us anything, Whoops, you're more than welcome to!"

Goldberg, who has played queer characters in films such as 1985's The Color Purple and 1995's Boys on the Side, said that although women have been "asking her this as long as I have been around," she is not a lesbian.

"I am not a lesbian but I know lots of them, and I've played them on television. I have always had lesbian friends because they're just my friends," the EGOT winner added.

She went to share the boundaries she establishes with her pals, saying, "I'm not gonna kiss you, but I'll kiss you over here, I'll do this but I'm not going to do this... And they're like, 'OK!'"

Goldberg has been married three times. She married Alvin Martin, her drug counselor, at 18 years old, in 1973. They welcomed a daughter, Alexandrea, that same year and divorced in 1979. She went on to marry David Claessen from 1986 to 1988, and Lyle Trachtenberg from 1994 to 1995.

Since her third divorce, Goldberg has been very vocal about her views on marriage -- even calling herself relationship-averse at one time.

In a New York Times profile published in July 2019, the actress declared that marriage just wasn't for her.

"People expect you to have a boyfriend. They expect you to get married," she said at the time. "So I kept trying to do that, but I didn’t want to share information with somebody else. I didn’t want anybody asking me why I was doing what I was doing, or to have to make the other person feel better."

"But if you're in a relationship, you have to do those things, and it took me a while to figure out that I didn't want to," she continued. "I'd be thinking, 'Why don't I feel the thing that I'm supposed to?' Then one day I thought: 'I don't have to do this. I don't have to conform...' You can't be in a marriage because everybody's expecting you to."

Meanwhile, Symoné praised Goldberg for embracing the "duality" of her masculinity and femininity, declaring that "there is something beautiful about a woman being able to embrace their masculine and feminine at the same time and wear it so well, like you do."

"It's fantastic, you're not either one or the other, you're just a human living in your body and doesn't really correlate to sexual orientation or any of that," she added. "It's just the way you present and it's so warming. You live in this duality so well, and I just want to applaud you for that."

In response, Goldberg said that "God created us in duality" and "God does not make mistakes."

"You know, when people say, 'Oh, you know, it's this or it's that,' it isn't this or that: It just is," she concluded.

Sexuality has been a big topic of conversation on Symoné and Maday's podcast since it launched in July.

Keke Palmer got candid about her sexuality during an appearance on the podcast last month, sharing her experience coming out as a free spirit and how she broached the topic of sexuality with her family.

"There was a moment in my life where I was like, ya know, can I be myself? The moment where you overthink sh*t," Palmer explained to Symoné, who had her own coming out in 2013. "That's not even me, why am I overthinking this? I guess you just get to the point where I want my life to be my own life."

While Palmer said her parents never voiced any disdain about being gay in her household growing up, she did share that there was something unspoken surrounding the topic.

"There is like an unsaid thing that can make you feel -- and because I liked guys too, I was kinda like, 'Well, we don't have to talk about it.' Because I like guys too, it was like that's another extra thing that no one really has to know about. I don't really have to live out," she shared.

She did want to test the waters, however, telling the podcast hosts that by the time she was 17 -- and after years or repressing her feelings -- she decided to "explore her life."

Wanting love and being open to it helped with that too, with the Nope actress adding that she didn't want anything to hold her back. "I ultimately just feel like, the acceptance of that part of myself, in general, was a part of my process of being able to have love in my life," Palmer noted.

