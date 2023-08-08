Raven-Symoné Talks Getting Two Breast Reductions and Liposuction Before 18, Suffered a Seizure as a Result
Raven-Symoné is opening up about a private struggle she experienced as a teenager after growing up in the spotlight. In the most recent episode of her and wife Miranda Maday's podcast, The Best Podcast Ever With Raven & Miranda, the former child star revealed she underwent multiple cosmetic procedures before the age of 18.
"I had two breast reductions and lipo before I turned 18. I've never said it. I've never shared it," Raven disclosed.
The Cosby Show star said that her procedures were encouraged by her father, Christopher B. Pearman.
"My dad suggested, strongly, that I should get my breasts reduced," she said. "I was like, 'If I get lipo, will people stop calling me fat?'"
Raven, 37, said that she "disassociated" after the surgery and suffered a seizure as a result of the procedure.
"That first one I had, I actually had a seizure when I woke up from the surgery and I remember waking up and seeing everything… and then I had this dry mouth and couldn't breathe, and they were like, 'Oh yeah, you had a seizure,'" Raven shared.
She said that she has "scar tissue to this day" and noted that she gained weight after the procedure prompting a second breast reduction.
Raven said she went from a triple-D chest size to her current double-D.
"Even though I got the breast reduction, nobody knew at that age and I still got reamed through social media because I wasn't as skinny as everybody else and they still called me fat," Raven said. "So it's like, you get that done and it's still not what everybody wanted to see."
After getting the procedures done at an early age, Raven advised, "If you want something changed in your body, live with it for a little bit longer to see if it changes. And get therapy before that happens."
The That's So Raven star shared that while she was trying to reduce her belly fat with the lipo, her hormones meant that she was going to gain weight regardless.
As for future augmentations Raven would consider getting, she said, "I would have an eyebrow transplant."
Raven currently has her eyebrows tattooed on, saying, "There was a point in my career where my father was like, 'Time to get your eyebrows taken off, they look too weird.' And so I got them shaved off and then I started drawing them in."
For more from Raven keeping it real, watch the clip below.
