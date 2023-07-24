Raven-Symoné's visions go way beyond her famous Disney Channel character!

On the latest episode of iHeartMedia's The Best Podcast Ever With Raven and Miranda, the married duo was joined by Keke Palmer. During a fun game of Spin the Wheel, the word was psychic. After Keke offered her feelings about the term, saying that she believes in people's abilities to see or feel forces of the future, Raven shared an experience with the world.

"I believe in psychics, puns f**king intended," Raven, who starred as the titular character on Disney Channel's That's So Raven, and currently stars on Raven's Home, revealed.

"I truly believe. I believe actually humans have the ability in their brain to tap into energy fields that allow for truth to connect when you know how to translate it correctly. I can walk into a room and it's reading energy and energy in the psychic plane, because it's not on a physical, material plane," she said.

Raven shared that she has had this ability since before playing the character -- who is clairvoyant -- but unlike her character, she doesn't see into the future. However, there are moments where she feels as though she has been there before, like deja vu.

"I do have moments where I really will just stare and I will see a scene that is happening to me or that is going to happen to me in another dimension and I'm like, 'Yo, this is weird,'" she said.

She added, "There will be a time when I'm walking and I'll trip over nothing."

However, Raven said that her abilities are led by guides, whom she has been in tune with since she was seven.

"The way we connect is through our trauma," she shared. "Meditation just allowed my spirit guides to help me and even to this day that can happen."

Raven noted that she isn't easily fooled and won't allow just anyone to convince her they have powers.

"Now if you sit me down and somebody's like, 'Look into my crystal ball,' I'm gonna be like, 'Give me my money back.' But I do believe there is natural auras that hold the experiences of all of our people, totally."

Raven has famously played the character Raven Baxter for several years now, first as a teen who experienced "visions" that would get her and her friends and family in (or out) of trouble on That's So Raven. She reprised her role in 2017 for Raven's Home, where she now deals with visions alongside her son, Booker, who inherited her ability to see into the future.

Last year, ahead of the season 5 premiere of Raven's Home, Raven spoke with ET about the show's lasting impression through different generations of viewers.

"That's what we're here for. We're here to entertain you and start conversation," she said. "I'm excited for all of our supporters and the watchers to laugh. I just want you to laugh, I want you to enjoy yourself. One of the things that I loved about That's So Raven is, yes, we tackled body image and all of this, but we did it with a spoonful of sugar. Whether you felt it deep down, because it triggered you in some way or because it was happening with you, you also laughed. That's what we hope to do with this season as well."

