Raven-Symoné and her wife, Miranda Pearman-Maday, are opening up about the start of their storybook romance -- which included a less-than-idyllic, legally binding, non-disclosure agreement that took the shine off their fairytale beginnings.

The couple recently spoke with People about the early days of their relationship and reflected on how they didn't really want to involve an NDA -- which had long been required by Raven and/or her team.

"I actually did not think I signed an NDA," Miranda explained, later adding that she resisted signing the document. "I was kind of like, 'No, I'm not gonna sign that. That's crazy.' I didn't like doing it."

"It was very difficult for me," Raven recalled. "I fought against it [with my team] multiple times."

Raven and Miranda first met in August 2015 at a West Hollywood karaoke bar, and just a few days later went on their first official date. The date went well and kept going long into the night, and their connection was electric.

"Call me psychic, call me deeply intuitive, call me crazy. I just knew she was my person," Miranda shared.

So as things heated up, Raven said she started getting pressure from people in her inner circle -- including her mother -- to get Miranda to sign an NDA. This was a practice Raven had long used to curb being at the center of tabloid gossip and drama surrounding her love life.

"At the time, the people in charge of my career felt it was important. They would search online and see everybody's personal business out there -- they didn't want that for me," Raven shared. She also acknowledged that getting romantic partners to sign NDAs "changes the dynamic of a relationship from the very start."

In June 2020, Raven surprised fans when she announced on Instagram that she and Miranda had gotten married, after remaining extremely private about their relationship. In the sweet photo she posted, the newlyweds were all smiles as Miranda, wearing white, excitedly hugged her wife's neck.

Raven previously got candid about her NDAs during an appearance on the Howie Mandel Does Stuff podcast in May.

"All of my relationships, especially when I started dating, I had to get people to sign NDAs," she shared. "And it took me a while to wrap my head around it because it's just very impersonal. But somebody in our position has to do that."

When host Mandel asked about when in the relationship Raven presents her partners with an NDA, she replied, "Before the naughty times come. I'm serious, right before naughty time comes."

Raven added, "Now we have consent forms... that's part of it now... Welcome to being a celebrity in Hollywood nowadays."

Raven also opened up about approaching her future wife about an NDA when dating. "She was like, 'No,'" Raven recalled. "She was like, 'I don't understand,' because she knew we had something different. It just feels different. She did it for me because she knew that I was being pushed elsewhere and she understood. But we both were like, 'This takes away from the genuineness of it all.' She did it, but she's also proven to me beyond the three pages."

