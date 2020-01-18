Cameron Diaz and Benji Madden got creative with their daughter's full name.

Earlier this month, the couple shocked fans when they announced the birth of their first child together, Raddix. Now, her full name and date of birth have been revealed.

The baby's full name is Raddix Chloe Wildflower Madden and she was born on Dec. 30, 2019 at 1:58 p.m. at Cedar's Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles, according to The Blast who obtained the birth certificate.

The 47-year-old actress announced she had welcomed a daughter on Jan. 3, and added that she would not be sharing any more information or photos of Raddix in order to protect her privacy.

"We are so happy, blessed and grateful to begin this new decade by announcing the birth of our daughter, Raddix Madden," Diaz wrote. "She has instantly captured our hearts and completed our family. While we are overjoyed to share this news, we also feel a strong instinct to protect our little one's privacy. So we won't be posting pictures or sharing any more details, other than the fact that she is really really cute!! Some would even say RAD :)"

Diaz and Madden have been married since January 2015. Little Raddix's arrival came as the new parents also celebrated their five-year wedding anniversary.

In a rare interview in August, Diaz told InStyle that Madden was the best thing that's ever happened to her.

"Getting married to him was the best thing that ever happened to me. My husband's the best," she said. "He's the greatest human being, and he's my great partner. Marriage is certainly hard, and it's a lot of work. You need somebody who's willing to do the work with you, because there's no 60-40 in marriage. It's 50-50 period. All the time."

"I don't know if I was ready [when I got married], but I knew Benji was special," she added. "He's just a good man. There's no bulls**t. It's really refreshing. I'm grateful for him."

