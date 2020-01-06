Two days after Cameron Diaz announced the arrival of her first child, her Hollywood pal, Gwyneth Paltrow, was buzzing about the joyous news.

Diaz and her husband, Good Charlotte rocker Benji Madden, shared that they have welcomed a baby girl, Raddix Madden, who is “really, really cute,” via an Instagram post on Friday.

ET caught up with Paltrow at the 2020 Golden Globe Awards in Los Angeles, California, on Sunday, as she gushed about what a fabulous mother Diaz is going to be.

"We're very, very excited,” Paltrow said. “She's going to be the best."

Little Raddix's arrival comes as Diaz and Madden also celebrate their five-year wedding anniversary.

Meanwhile, Paltrow was attending the Golden Globes with her husband of one year, Brad Falchuk.

“It’s actually pretty fun and relaxed compared to a lot of the awards [shows,]” Paltrow said.

“[There are] amazing talents,” she added. “It’s always inspiring to be around people who made such beautiful work.”

Speaking of beautiful, Paltrow looking stunning as she hit the red carpet in a gorgeous, sheer, Fendi dress. The actress then joked to ET about getting too old for such revealing outfits.

“I better get it out, one last time, before I’m just too over the hill!” she said.

