Gwyneth Paltrow just celebrated a relationship milestone!

The actress took to Instagram on Sunday to share a sweet shot of herself and her husband, Brad Falchuk, on their one-year anniversary after tying the knot in the Hamptons last year.

In the adorable selfie, the pair are both rocking T-shirts and sunglasses as they smile during a casual day at the beach.

"Year one, done," Paltrow captioned the snap.

The couple, who moved in together earlier this summer, later continued both their anniversary and Rosh Hashanah celebrations by cooking a "PERFECT" dinner thanks to The Jewish Cookbook by Leah Koenig.

Paltrow and Falchuk's anniversary fell just days after the Politician star's 47th birthday, which her husband acknowledged on Instagram with an adoring post for "the greatest human being ever."

"She’s not perfect - her sense of humor can be a little on the dirty side, she gets very angry at other drivers, isn’t that cheery before her first cup of coffee, considers dehydration to be a character flaw and improperly seasoned food hurts her feelings," Falchuk captioned a smiling shot of Paltrow. "Even with all of these imperfections, her gifts elevate her - blue eyes that see the best in the people she loves and a tireless drive to make sure they see it too. Soft, hard working hands that she uses to make the most delicious pancakes and make you feel at home with the slightest touch. Extreme curiosity and even more extreme bravery to share that curiosity and the places it takes her with the world."

Falchuck continued by calling Paltrow "a relentless mother and step mother" to her two children -- Apple, 15, Moses, 13 -- with ex, Chris Martin, and his two kids -- Isabella and Brody -- with his ex, Suzanne Falchuk.

"[She’s] the BEST wife, all of her friends know she’s their champion and no one wears clothes as well as she does. She’s endlessly fascinating, succeeds at everything she does and drinks whiskey and eats fried food yet still manages to look like that," he added. "Happy birthday, Love. I know I’m not the only person to say, thank God you were born. I love you."

Watch the video below for more on Paltrow.

