Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, knows how to have fun!

On Wednesday, the 71-year-old royal was spotted taking a shot of local passionate fruit rum while on a royal tour of the Caribbean with her husband, Prince Charles.

Multiple outlets overheard the Duchess -- who wore a light pink kaftan, loose fitted white pants and carrying a white parasol -- exclaim, "Blimey, that packs a punch!" just after she downed the shot in Kingstown, the capital of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines.

The Duchess joins the dancers for a photograph before visiting an exhibition by female entrepreneurs.



Prior to taking the shot in Kingstown, the royal couple had had a jam-packed schedule on their Caribbean tour, visiting both St. Lucia and Barbados. At the latter stop, the pair met up with Lionel Richie, who is serving as the first Global Ambassador and First Chairman of the Global Ambassador Group for The Prince's Trust, a group that provides support to young people.

On Thursday, the royal couple is set to continue their tour in St. Kitts and Nevins, before making additional stops in Grenada, Cuba and The Cayman Islands.

