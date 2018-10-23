'The Crown' Casts Its Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall for Season 3

The Crown has found its young Camilla Shand!

The Netflix series announced that Emerald Fennell will play the future wife of Prince Charles and Duchess of Cornwall in a tweet on Tuesday. The 33-year-old actress, who's known for her role on Call the Midwife, said that she feels she's well prepared for the part, thanks to some teenage shenanigans.

"I'm absolutely over the moon, and completely terrified, to be joining so many hugely talented people on The Crown," she said in a statement. "I absolutely love Camilla and am very grateful that my teenage years have well prepared me for playing a chain-smoking serial snogger with a pudding bowl haircut."

Emerald Fennell will play Camilla Shand in The Crown Season Three. pic.twitter.com/vQVnOWzaN9 — The Crown (@TheCrownNetflix) October 23, 2018

Last month, the streaming service announced that Charles will be played by Josh O'Connor. The 28-year-old actor quipped that he's been "reliably informed I have the ears for the part."

Following the series' season two ending in 1964, the upcoming third season will span the next decade of the monarchy. Camilla and Charles met in the early 1970s before their relationship came to an end in 1973 when Charles joined the Royal Navy.

Camilla went on to marry Andrew Parker Bowles, whom she was with from 1975 to 1995. Charles wed Princess Diana in 1981, before the two divorced in 1996. Camilla and Charles tied the knot in 2005.

Fennell and O'Connor will join the all-new season three cast, featuring Olivia Colman as Queen Elizabeth and Tobias Menzies as Prince Philip, replacing Claire Foy and Matt Smith, respectively. Additionally, Erin Doherty has been cast as Princess Anne, Marion Bailey as the Queen Mother, Helena Bonham Carter as Princess Margaret and Ben Daniels as Lord Snowden.

The show's third season began filming over the summer and is set to debut in 2019. Watch the video below for more on its upcoming season:

