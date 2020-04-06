Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall, is back to work! The 72-year-old wife of Prince Charles is officially out of self-isolation in their Scottish estate and back to work, ET has learned.

The couple reunited after Camilla spent 14 days in isolation following Charles' COVID-19 diagnosis last month. Following the government guidelines, Charles spent seven days in isolation, and though Camilla tested negative for the virus, she too had to self-isolate to avoid potentially contaminating others.

In her role as President of The Royal Voluntary Service, Camilla recently spoke with 85-year-old Doris Winfield, a mother of three from Rickmansworth, who lives alone and has spent the last two weeks self-isolating. The two discussed a number of different topics, including how difficult it was being separated from family, though being able to see them digitally has helped enormously. The Duchess said the most difficult thing about being in isolation was not being able to hug her grandchildren. The women also discussed reading and how much they both enjoyed a good book -- particularly, books by author Agatha Christie.

Camilla, who became President of Royal Voluntary Service in December 2012, sent a message of thanks to all those who have volunteered to help the National Health Service (NHS) during this difficult time.

"As the proud President of the Royal Voluntary Service, I wanted to send my warmest thanks to all the NHS Volunteer Responders who have come forward in unprecedented numbers to offer help to the NHS," the message reads. "Royal Voluntary Service has been working with the NHS to recruit people in England who can assist those who are most in need of practical and emotional support at this time. Thankfully, the charity has a long and remarkable history of bringing willing volunteers together with the isolated and lonely. That experience is needed more than ever in these challenging times. And today many more NHS Volunteer Responders will get in touch with the people they have so kindly offered to help."

"Everyone working in the NHS is under unimaginable pressure day and night in this crisis," the message continues. "I feel sure that the presence of so many wonderful volunteers will encourage, as well as support, them. I salute each one of you -- and thank you with all my heart."

Meanwhile, Charles, 71, has fully recovered from his coronavirus symptoms, addressing the nation in a video message of support and even virtually opening the Nightingale Field Hospital last week.

His mother, Queen Elizabeth II, addressed the nation and the Commonwealth over the weekend in a historic speech, saying, "We should take comfort that while we may have more still to endure, better days will return. We will be with our friends again. We will be with our families again. We will meet again."

In addition to Charles, Camilla's ex-husband, Andrew Parker Bowles, has also tested positive for COVID-19, saying he believes he contracted the disease at the Cheltenham Festival where he interacted with several members of the royal family, including his ex, Princess Anne.

