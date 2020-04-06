Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall, is back to work! The 72-year-old wife of Prince Charles is officially out of self-isolation in their Scottish estate and back to work, ET has learned.

The couple reunited after Camilla spent 14 days in isolation following Charles' COVID-19 diagnosis last month. Following the government guidelines, Charles spent seven days in isolation, and though Camilla tested negative for the virus, she too had to self-isolate to avoid potentially contaminating others.

Charles, 71, has fully recovered from his coronavirus symptoms, addressing the nation in a video message of support and even virtually opening the Nightingale Field Hospital last week.

His mother, Queen Elizabeth II, addressed the nation and the Commonwealth over the weekend in a historic speech, saying, "We should take comfort that while we may have more still to endure, better days will return. We will be with our friends again. We will be with our families again. We will meet again."

In addition to Charles, Camilla's ex-husband, Andrew Parker Bowles, has also tested positive for COVID-19, saying he believes he contracted the disease at the Cheltenham Festival where he interacted with several members of the royal family, including his ex, Princess Anne.

