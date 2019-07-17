Camille Grammer is opening up about her divorce from Kelsey Grammer.

During part one of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills season nine reunion, the reality star discussed what it was like ending her marriage in 2011, and why she stands by the terms of her divorce.

Andy Cohen kicked off the conversation, telling Camille, "A little bit earlier, I was talking to Denise [Richards] about her philosophy about raising kids with an ex-husband [Charlie Sheen] who's always in the news."

Camille then told Andy that her mother always tells her to "watch Denise in her interviews," and pay attention to how she "always makes it about the kids."

"My mom's like, 'That's the classy way to do it,'" explained Camille, who shares two children, daughter Mason, 17, and son Jude, 14, with Kelsey.

Camille re-married last October, tying the knot with David C. Meyer. But despite having a new husband, Camille decided to keep her last name as Grammer, and defended her decision during the reunion.

"I took Grammer off my social media, [but] it's still on my passport," she shared. "David is all for it. He said, 'Your kids, both of your kids' last name is Grammer. I understand that.' He has no problem."

Camille was also put in the hot seat about fighting for her assets, eventually coming to a $30 million divorce settlement with Kelsey. "Well, I was married for 13 years. That's a long time," she said. "I just felt that, you know, working, and I worked hard. I just didn't sit back, buying fancy clothes and shoving bonbons in my face. I mean, I worked hard."

Speaking with ET in May, Camille told us she felt like the "easy target" of the group after Lisa Vanderpump's dramatic exit from the show.

"It was getting boring," Camille noted. "I think the fans were getting sick of [puppygate], too, and so, I was there to spice things up a bit. And again, moi becomes the target."

"I haven’t filmed as much with the ladies, so they create this bond and I’m kind of odd man out," she added. "So it’s easy to become the target… They have bonded. They’ve become very close."

Hear more in the video below.

RELATED CONTENT:

'RHOBH': Camille Grammer Says She Was the 'Easy Target' After Lisa Vanderpump’s Exit (Exclusive)

Camille Grammer Shares New Picture of Burned Malibu Home

Camille Grammer Reveals She Lost Malibu Home in Woolsey Wildfire

Related Gallery