Ever since we've entered the peak era of TV, there's no shortage of original programs available to watch onscreen. As a result, it's hard to keep track of which series were canceled, renewed or just a limited run. And sifting through all the news and updates can be nearly impossible, especially among the growing slate of streaming platforms, which don't follow the typical flow of linear networks like ABC, CBS, Fox and NBC.

In addition to tracking the status of all the primetime programming on those broadcast channels as well as all the 2023 premieres, ET has also put together a continuously updated guide to all the notable original scripted series on the biggest digital services including Apple TV+, Disney+, HBO Max, Hulu, Netflix, Paramount+, Prime Video and a few select others.

So, if you're like ET and want to stay on top of which series are here to stay and which ones are done and gone, then keep this page handy -- and check back often as these services announce renewals and cancellations as often as new programming drops any day of the week.

Apple TV+

Acapulco – renewed for season 2

The Afterparty – renewed for season 2

Bad Sisters – renewed for season 2

Central Park – renewed for season 3

Dear Edward – TBD (premieres Feb. 2023)

Echo 3 – TBD

For All Mankind – renewed for season 4

Foundation – renewed for season 2

Hello Tomorrow! – TBD (premieres Jan. 2023)

Invasion – renewed for season 2

Little America – renewed for season 2

Loot – renewed for season 2

The Morning Show – renewed for season 3

The Mosquito Coast – renewed for season 2

Mythic Quest – renewed for season 4

Pachinko – renewed for season 2

Physical – renewed for season 3

Roar – TBD

Servant – renewed for fourth and final season (airing in Jan. 2023)

Severance – renewed for season 2

Schmigadoon! – renewed for season 2

Shantaram – TBD

Shining Girls – TBD

Shrinking – TBD (premieres Jan. 2023)

Slow Horses – renewed for seasons 3 and 4

Surface – renewed for season 2

Suspicion – TBD

Swagger – renewed for season 2

Ted Lasso – renewed for season 3

Tehran – renewed for season 2

Truth Be Told – renewed for season 3

Trying – renewed for season 4

Disney+

Andor – renewed for second and final season (airing in 2023)

Big Shot – renewed for season 2

Chip 'n' Dale: Park Life – renewed for season 2

Doogie Kameāloha, M.D. – renewed for season 2

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series – renewed for season 4

Loki – renewed for season 2

The Mandalorian – renewed for seasons 3 and 4

The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers – renewed for season 2

Monsters at Work – renewed for season 2

The Mysterious Benedict Society – renewed for season 2

National Treasure: Edge of History – TBD

The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder – renewed for season 2

The Santa Clauses – renewed for season 2

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law – TBD

Star Wars: The Bad Batch – renewed for season 2

What If...? – renewed for seasons 2 and 3

Willow – TBD

HBO Max

And Just Like That – renewed for season 2

Doom Patrol – renewed for season 4

Gossip Girl – canceled after season 2

Julia – renewed for season 2

Hacks – renewed for season 3

Harley Quinn – renewed for season 4

The Head – renewed for season 2

The Other Two – renewed for season 3

Our Flag Means Death – renewed for season 2

Peacemaker – renewed for season 2

Pennyworth – renewed for season 3

Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin – renewed for season 2

Rap Sh!t – renewed for season 2

The Sex Lives of College Girls – renewed for season 2

Sort Of – renewed for season 2

South Side – renewed for season 3

That Damn Michael Che – renewed for season 2

Titans – renewed for season 4

Tokyo Vice – renewed for season 2

The Tourist – renewed for season 2

Hulu (and FX on Hulu)

American Horror Stories – renewed for season 2

The Bear – renewed for season 2

The Great – renewed for season 3

The Handmaid's Tale – renewed for sixth and final season (airing in 2023)

The Hardy Boys – renewed for third and final season (airing in 2023)

How I Met Your Father – renewed for season 2

Koala Man – TBD (premieres Jan. 2023)

Kindred – TBD

Letterkenny – renewed for season 11

Life & Beth – renewed for season 2

Only Murders in the Building – renewed for season 3

The Orville – renewed for season 3

Ramy – renewed for season 3

Reasonable Doubt – TBD

Reboot – TBD

Reservation Dogs – renewed for season 3

Solar Opposites – renewed for seasons 4 and 5

Tell Me Lies – renewed for season 2

This Fool – renewed for season 2

Wedding Season – TBD

Netflix

1899 – canceled after season 1

All of Us Are Dead – renewed for season 2

Barbarians – renewed for season 2

Big Mouth – renewed for season 7

Black Mirror – renewed for season 6

Blockbuster – TBD

Blood & Water – renewed for season 3

Bridgerton – renewed for seasons 3 and 4

Chicago Party Aunt – TBD

Cobra Kai – canceled after season 6

The Crown – renewed for sixth and final season (airing in 2023)

Elite – renewed for season 7

Emily in Paris – renewed for seasons 3 and 4

Firefly Lane – canceled after season 2 (second half airing in 2023)

Ginny & Georgia – renewed for season 2

Guillermo del Toro's Cabinet of Curiosities – TBD

Heartbreak High – renewed for season 2

Heartstopper – renewed for seasons 2 and 3

Human Resources – renewed for season 2

I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson – renewed for season 3

Inside Job – canceled after season 1

Kaleidoscope – limited series

The Lincoln Lawyer – renewed for season 2

Love, Death & Robots – renewed for season 4

Mo – renewed for second and final season (airing TBD)

Monster – renewed for seasons 2 and 3

Never Have I Ever – renewed for fourth and final season (airing in 2023)

Outer Banks – renewed for season 3

The Pentaverate – TBD

Ratched – renewed for season 2

The Recruit – TBD

Russian Doll – renewed for season 2

The Sandman – renewed for season 2

Sex Education – renewed for season 4

Sex/Life – renewed for season 2

Shadow and Bone – renewed for season 2

Stranger Things – renewed for fifth and final season (airing in 2024)

Sweet Magnolias – renewed for season 3

Sweet Tooth – renewed for season 2

That '90s Show – TBD (premieres in 2023)

The Umbrella Academy – renewed for fourth and final season (airing in 2023)

Uncoupled – canceled after season 1

The Upshaws – renewed for season 3 (second half of season 2 airing in 2023)

Vikings: Valhalla – renewed for seasons 2 and 3

Virgin River – renewed for season 5

Wednesday – renewed for season 2

The Witcher – renewed for seasons 3 and 4

You – renewed for season 4

Young Royals – renewed for third and final (airing in 2023)

Paramount+

1923 – renewed for second and final season (airing in 2023)

Beavis and Butt-Head – renewed for season 10

Blood & Treasure – renewed for season 2

Criminal Minds: Evolution – renewed for season 2

Evil – renewed for season 4

The Game – renewed for season 2

Guilty Party – TBD

Halo – renewed for season 2

iCarly – renewed for season 3

Inside Amy Schumer – renewed for season 5

Mayor of Kingstown – renewed for season 2

SEAL Team – renewed for season 7

Star Trek: Discovery – renewed for season 5

Star Trek: Lower Decks – renewed for season 4

Star Trek: Picard – renewed for third and final season (airing in 2023)

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds – renewed for season 2

Tulsa King– renewed for season 2

Wolf Pack – TBD (premieres Jan. 2023)

Peacock

Bel-Air – renewed for season 2

Bust Down – TBD

The Calling – TBD

Days of Our Lives – renewed for season 57

Days of Our Lives: Beyond Salem – renewed for season 2

Dr. Death – renewed for season 2

Girls5eva – renewed for season 3 on Netflix

Irreverent – TBD

Killing It – renewed for season 2

MacGruber – TBD

One of Us Is Lying – canceled after season 2

Pitch Perfect: Bumper in Berlin – renewed for season 2

Poker Face – TBD (premieres Jan. 2023)

The Resort – TBD

Vampire Academy – canceled after season 1

We Are Lady Parts – renewed for season 2

Wolf Like Me – renewed for season 2

Prime Video (and Freevee)

Alex Rider – renewed for season 3

American Rust – renewed for season 2

Bosch: Legacy – renewed for season 2

The Boys – renewed for season 4

The Boys Presents: Diabolical – TBD

Carnival Row – renewed for second and final season (airing in 2023)

Chloe – TBD

Daisy Jones & The Six – limited series (premieres Mar. 2023)

The Devil's Hour – renewed for seasons 2 and 3

Fairfax – renewed for season 2

Harlem – renewed for season 2

High School – TBD

Hunters – renewed for second and final season (airing in 2023)

Invincible – renewed for seasons 2 and 3

Jack Ryan – renewed for fourth and final season (airing in 2023)

The Lake – renewed for season 2

A League of Their Own – TBD

The Legend of Vox Machina – renewed for seasons 2 and 3

Leverage: Redemption – renewed for season 2

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power – renewed for season 2

Mammals – TBD

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel – renewed for fifth and final season (airing in 2023)

Outer Range – renewed for season 2

The Peripheral – TBD

Reacher – renewed for season 2

The Rig – TBD (premieres in 2023)

Sprung – TBD

The Summer I Turned Pretty – renewed for season 2

Them – renewed for season 2

Three Pines – TBD

The Terminal List – TBD

Undone – renewed for season 2

The Wheel of Time – renewed for season 3

With Love – renewed for season 2

Other Platforms

AMC+

Billy the Kid (MGM+) – renewed for season 2

Bruh (BET+) – renewed for season 3

Children Ruin Everything (Roku) – renewed for season 2

Dark Winds (AMC+) – renewed for season 2

Die Hart (Roku) – renewed for season 2

First Wives Club (BET+) – renewed for season 3

Interview With the Vampire (AMC+) – renewed for season 2

Kin (AMC+) – renewed for season 2

Mayfair Witches (AMC+) – TBD (premieres in 2023)

Moonhaven (AMC+) – canceled after season 1

Most Dangerous Game (Roku) – renewed for season 2

Real Husbands of Hollywood Revival (BET+) – TBD

Zatima (BET+) – TBD

