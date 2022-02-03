Candace Cameron Bure Recalls Last Texts With Bob Saget

Candace Cameron Bure revealed she and Bob Saget got into a "little tiff" just a couple of weeks prior to his sudden death, but despite the small spat, the actress said, through it all, her longtime TV dad remained himself -- full of love.

The Full House and Fuller House star appeared Thursday morning on the Today show and opened up in an emotional interview with Hoda Kotb about the final text messages she exchanged with Saget. Bure, who played Saget's eldest TV daughter, D.J. Tanner, on the long-running family sitcom, explained exactly what happened and how they resolved their flare-up.

"We were going to have dinner," she said on Today. "And we got into a little tiff. And his flight was delayed. We ended up not having dinner. But in Bob fashion, the next day he wrote me, like, what would be pages long of text. And he was apologizing, saying he was cranky and he was just so sorry."

Bure went on to explain that Saget's text message included him writing, "You're like, my favorite person on the earth. And I acted like Dolly. I was getting ready to take a late flight, and I was annoyed." Dolly's in reference to Saget's late mother, who died in 2014.

"Bob went on, and on, and on in the text," Bure continued. "And he said at the end, 'I love you more for the trouble you're giving me, if that's even possible."

Bure says she ultimately replied saying she also loves him and that "I could never be mad at you. Roll my eyes at you? Yes. But never mad. And I love that (you're being like) Dolly. That made me laugh out loud. I loved your mom."

She said Saget, who died Jan. 9 at the age of 65, wrote back, "I love you. My mom loved you too."

Bob Saget's Wife Shares Their Final Conversation This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Bob Saget's Wife Shares Their Final Conversation

Looking back on the text chain in the weeks since, Bure says there's something about them that triggers real fear within her.

"I’m so scared that I’m going to pull up his text and then accidentally delete it one day," said Bure as she struggled to hold back her tears. "It scares me so much because I don’t ever want to lose this."

In a sneak peek of the interview, Bure had also revealed that Saget, whom she met when she was only 10 years old, was the first man she ever saw cry.

"One of the things that made Bob so special, he was so emotionally available all the time," Bure said. "And he was really the first person in my life, as a man, that I saw cry and have those emotions right at the forefront of his conversations. I felt so safe with him."

"If you were hurting, he would hurt with you. You would see the tears well up in his eyes," she added. "Bob is a remarkable person and I’ve never had a friendship like the one I’ve had with him -- and that’s why it makes it so hard."

Bure's now paying it forward and, in the process, honoring Saget's legacy.

Bure and stylist Erin Noël designed a sweatshirt to raise money for scleroderma research, a cause deeply close to Saget's heart. She showed off the sweatshirt, which reads, "Love like Jesus, hug like Bob Saget," in a pic with her and Saget's Full House co-star, Dave Coulier.

For more on Saget's legacy, see below:

Remembering Bob Saget: ET’s Time With the ‘Full House’ Star This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page.

Bob Saget's Wife Kelly Rizzo Does Standup at His Punk Rock Shiva

John Stamos Jokes Bob Saget Is to Blame for Son Loving 'Full House'

John Stamos Recalls the Last Time He Saw Bob Saget: 'He Was at Peace'

Candace Cameron Bure Reveals Bob Saget Was the First Man She Saw Cry

Candace Cameron Bure Designs 'Hug Like Bob Saget' Charity Sweatshirts

Candace Cameron Bure Posts Pics of Bob Saget 'Always' Giving Her a Hug

Candace Cameron Bure Reflects on Bob Saget's 'Beautiful Legacy'

Ben Stiller Reflects on Bob Saget's Friendship With His Parents

'America's Funniest Home Videos' Pays Tribute to Late Host Bob Saget

Bob Saget Funeral: 'Full House' Cast, John Mayer & More Attend