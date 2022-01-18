Candace Cameron Bure has found a special way to honor Bob Saget. Following Saget's death at the age of 65 earlier this month, Bure took to Instagram to reveal that she, along with stylist Erin Noël, designed a sweatshirt to raise money for scleroderma research, a cause the Full House star cared about.

Bure first showed off the sweatshirt, which reads "Love like Jesus, hug like Bob Saget," in a pic with her and Saget's Full House co-star, Dave Coulier.

"I think it sums everything up just right. Love like Jesus, hug like Bob Saget," Bure wrote alongside the pic, before tagging Saget's wife, Kelly Rizzo, to reveal that she had a sweatshirt made for her too.

"Candace I was just about to say, I want one!" Rizzo commented. "Thank you, I love you."

Shortly thereafter, Bure posted again, this time to announce that the sweatshirts, along with T-shirts and hoodies, are available for purchase. One hundred percent of the proceeds will go to the Scleroderma Research Foundation, a cause Saget supported after his sister, Gay, died from the rare disease.

Bure previously posted about how Saget was "always" giving her hugs, even sharing pics through the years of him doing just that.

Bure first reacted to Saget's death in a tweet, writing, "I don’t know what to say. I have no words. Bob was one of the best humans beings I’ve ever known in my life. I loved him so much."

"I love you sooooo much. I don’t want to say goodbye," Bure posted on Instagram shortly thereafter. "Thirty-five years wasn’t long enough."

Later, she posted a lengthier tribute to her TV dad.

"I want one more hug. I want one more text that says, 'oh, btw, it’s me Bob' after a long rant. I want one more laugh. I want to roll my eyes at you one more time. I want you to tell me to watch something but then tell me maybe I shouldn’t because of my faith," she wrote in part. "You were always so protective of me, and cared about everything. And everybody. You were the best. You were… Bob. There will never be another like you."

According to an incident report released by the Orange County Sheriff’s Office, hotel staff at the Ritz Carlton in Orlando, Florida, found Saget on the bed with his hand on his chest.

The report states Saget was lying in bed in a supine position, indicating a possible heart attack. While an immediate cause of death could not be reported, the medical examiner found "no evidence of drug use or foul play."

Saget was laid to rest in Los Angeles on Jan. 14.

