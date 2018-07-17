Candice Swanepoel Posts Swimsuit Pics After Clapping Back at Bullies Criticizing Her Post-Baby Body

Candice Swanepoel isn't letting the haters get her down!

The 29-year-old Victoria's Secret Angel took to Instagram on Monday to show off her toned body in three pics. In two of the photos, the model is rocking a sexy one-piece black-and-white gingham swimsuit, while another shot shows the model swimming topless in the water, just wearing white bikini bottoms.

"Forever mood ✨," she captioned one of the shots.

The stunning photos come about a week after body shamers criticized Swanepoel for her figure in a bikini pic -- just weeks she gave birth to her second son, Ariel.

“This is me 12 days after having my son. If you have something bad to say about it…check yourself," she wrote on her Instagram Story. "Society can be so cruel to one another. Beauty standards are sometimes impossible for women these days. I’m not ashamed to show my post-partum tummy. I am proud actually…I carried my son for 9 months in there. I think I’ve earned the right to have a little tummy.”

“Is it because I’m a model?" she continued. "Well we are normal people too, so let me enjoy the beach in peace please.”

In a second post, Swanepoel continued to shut down society's "unrealistic standards of women."

"I don’t have to hide my stomach just because people have unrealistic standards of women. We create life. What can you do? Ladies we are all in this together be kind to each other,” she wrote.

A day later, the mother of two -- she also has a 1-year-old son, Anaca, with fiance Hermann Nicoli -- once again proved that she's prepared to live her life without everyone's judgment during an Instagram Q & A.

"What do you say to men who say you post revealing Instagrams for attention?" one fan asked. Swanepoel responded with one word: "Nothing."

