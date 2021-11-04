Cardi B is putting the skills she's learned on her Facebook Watch series, Cardi Tries, to real-life use! The rapper agreed to serve as Kal Penn's wedding officiant after he mentioned seeing her on his flight.

On Wednesday, the actor and former associate director of the White House Office of Public Liaison tweeted that he saw the "Up" rapper on a flight to Los Angeles. "I fell asleep and had a dream that she officiated our wedding on the plane and the three of us walked out of LAX holding hands," he wrote.

Never one to miss an opportunity to make a new friend, Cardi responded to Kal, making him an offer he couldn't refuse. "First, why didn't you say hi! Second, I'm licensed to do that sooo……. let me know," she tweeted.

Unsurprisingly, Kal was totally down with the idea, telling the rapper that she is "the best." "Was gonna say hi but didn't want to be disrespectful (your do not disturb light was on)," he wrote. "But holy sh*t let's do it! We're down if you're down!"

"I'm down I'll get my suit," she wrote back.

Kal shared the news of his engagement and the story of his 11-year relationship with his longtime partner, Josh, in his new memoir, You Can't Be Serious. In an interview with People, the 44-year-old actor explained his decision to share their relationship with the world, marking the first time he's spoken publicly about his love life.

"I've always been very public with everybody I've personally interacted with. Whether it's somebody that I meet at a bar, if Josh and I are out or we're talking to friends," he told the outlet. "I'm really excited to share our relationship with readers. But Josh, my partner, my parents, and my brother, four people who I'm closest to in the family, are fairly quiet. They don't love attention and shy away from the limelight."