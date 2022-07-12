Cardi B and Offset Gift Daughter Kulture a Massive Stack of Cash for Her 4th Birthday
Kulture Turns 4! Cardi B and Offset Give Daughter Mad Cash for H…
Natalie Portman Teases Her MCU Future After 'Thor: Love & Thunde…
Dani Hampson’s Family Pays Tribute After She Died on Her and Tom…
'P-Valley': Watch the First Teaser for Season 2 (Exclusive)
Watch Shiloh Jolie-Pitt Show Off Her Impressive Dance Skills
Johnny Depp Calls Out Ex-Wife Amber Heard on New Album
Kim Kardashian Consulted Therapists Before Introducing Kids to P…
'General Hospital' Alum Steve Burton Confirms Separation From Pr…
'1000-Lb. Sisters' Amy Slaton Welcomes Her Second Child
‘Real Housewives of Salt Lake City’ Star Jen Shah Charged in Fed…
Brad Pitt Opens Up About Depression and AA Meetings
Amber Heard Seeks to Throw Out Johnny Depp Defamation Trial Verd…
Kylie Jenner Reacts to Instacart Delivery Driver's Food and Cryi…
Rob Kardashian Makes Rare Appearance Joining Daughter Dream for …
Tessa Thompson's 'Intense' King of New Asgard Workout Routine fo…
'Real Housewives of Salt Lake City' Star Jen Shah Pleads Guilty …
'90 Day Fiancé’: Emily Finds Out She’s Pregnant Again and Kobe R…
Kulture is four and fabulous.
Cardi B and Offset celebrated their daughter's birthday over the weekend by gifting her a massive stack of cash -- $50,000, to be exact. Offset shared a video of Kulture proudly holding the money while peering out the window of a private car on his Instagram Story.
"What is that?" Offset can be heard saying from behind the camera, to which the preschooler replies, "A ticket!"
"A ticket is a million, girl," the doting dad replies. "That's 50. Say, 50!"
Kulture turned four on July 10 and rang in the occasion with a family trip to the interactive children's museum, Candytopia. Between frolicking in a marshmallow pit and riding on a lollipop swing, Kulture was also impressed to find a beautifully executed portrait of mom Cardi made entirely out of what looks like jellybeans.
Earlier this week, Cardi made a special request during a performance in England for her fans to sing "Happy Birthday" to Kulture.
Cardi and Offset have a history of showering their baby girl with lavish birthday gifts. Last year, they brought in real-life Disney princesses, a horse-drawn carriage, an animal farm, and towering displays of both cake and crab legs for Kulture's over-the-top third birthday party. For her second birthday, Kulture was gifted her very first Hermes Birkin bag.
"If I'm fly and daddy's fly, then so is the kid," Cardi said at the time, firing back at critics of the pricey gesture. "I'm not mad that Daddy bought baby a Birkin. She's gonna match mommy."
Kulture recently took on the role of big sister when Cardi B and Offset welcomed their second child, son Wave, in September.
RELATED CONTENT:
Cardi B Drops Fiery New Single 'Hot S**t' With Kanye West and Lil Durk
Watch Cardi B, Teyana Taylor Make Chocolate Treats With Strict Teacher
Cardi B Celebrates Her & Offset's Son's 9-Month Birthday with New Pics
Cardi B Reveals How She Changes Diapers With Long Nails