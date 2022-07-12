Kulture is four and fabulous.

Cardi B and Offset celebrated their daughter's birthday over the weekend by gifting her a massive stack of cash -- $50,000, to be exact. Offset shared a video of Kulture proudly holding the money while peering out the window of a private car on his Instagram Story.

"What is that?" Offset can be heard saying from behind the camera, to which the preschooler replies, "A ticket!"

"A ticket is a million, girl," the doting dad replies. "That's 50. Say, 50!"

Kulture turned four on July 10 and rang in the occasion with a family trip to the interactive children's museum, Candytopia. Between frolicking in a marshmallow pit and riding on a lollipop swing, Kulture was also impressed to find a beautifully executed portrait of mom Cardi made entirely out of what looks like jellybeans.

Earlier this week, Cardi made a special request during a performance in England for her fans to sing "Happy Birthday" to Kulture.

Cardi and Offset have a history of showering their baby girl with lavish birthday gifts. Last year, they brought in real-life Disney princesses, a horse-drawn carriage, an animal farm, and towering displays of both cake and crab legs for Kulture's over-the-top third birthday party. For her second birthday, Kulture was gifted her very first Hermes Birkin bag.

"If I'm fly and daddy's fly, then so is the kid," Cardi said at the time, firing back at critics of the pricey gesture. "I'm not mad that Daddy bought baby a Birkin. She's gonna match mommy."

Kulture recently took on the role of big sister when Cardi B and Offset welcomed their second child, son Wave, in September.

RELATED CONTENT:

Cardi B Drops Fiery New Single 'Hot S**t' With Kanye West and Lil Durk

Watch Cardi B, Teyana Taylor Make Chocolate Treats With Strict Teacher

Cardi B Celebrates Her & Offset's Son's 9-Month Birthday with New Pics

Cardi B Reveals How She Changes Diapers With Long Nails

Cardi B Thinks Offset Will Be Upset Over Kulture’s Mature Manicure This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page.

Related Gallery