If you can't get enough of fashion competition shows (and looking for another one after bingeing the second season of Making the Cut), HBO Max's The Hype is bound to become your next obsession.

The Hype, which premiered on Aug. 12, is a new design competition that focuses on streetwear. Hosted by Complex Media's Speedy Morman, The Hype has 10 up-and-coming streetwear designers compete in weekly challenges to create innovative, visionary clothes that embrace the fashion, music, art and lifestyle influences of streetwear, while elevating their entrepreneurial prowess.

The contestants are judged by co-signers -- rapper and Migos member Offset, celebrity stylist Marni Senofonte (clients include Beyoncé and Kendall Jenner) and creative director Bephie Birkett. The series features special celebrity guests, including Cardi B and Wiz Khalifa, and the challenges are filled with exciting moments from exclusive collaborations to surprises and twists that shake up the competition. The winning look from each challenge is available to shop on StockX, and the final winner of The Hype will win $150,000.

Sign Up for HBO Max

Spoiler alert! Do not proceed if you have not watched this week's episodes of HBO Max's The Hype. Read on for ET Style's episode recaps and shop the weekly winning looks on StockX.

Episode 4, 5 & 6

The competition heats up with exciting collaborations. The designers teamed up with DC Comics to create a full look inspired by a character in The Suicide Squad. Additionally, they customized a pair of sneakers with footwear designer Alexander-John.

Tobin Yelland/HBO Max

The ladies dominated the challenge. Front Paije Designs designer Paije Speights' Harley Quinn look and Deadblud designer Camila Romero's Ratcatcher look impressed the judges the most. In the end Romero won and Against Medical Advise designer Wole Olosunde was eliminated.

Next, the designers were assigned one of the most personal challenges yet. They were tasked to create a look that embodied and expressed a statement on a social issue close to their hearts. The designers modeled their own looks. The Hundreds co-founder Bobby Hundreds was a guest judge, and creative director Angelo Baque advised in the design studio.

Tobin Yelland/HBO Max

Speights' gray-and-black hoodie and maxi skirt inspired by the Black Lives Matter movement won. The co-signers decided there would be no elimination. The challenge took place during the week when a verdict was reached in the trial of Derek Chauvin, who was found guilty in the murder of George Floyd.

In the sixth episode the remaining five designers faced one of the most high-stakes challenge in the competition -- create a hoodie for Offset. The co-signer provided his preferences and input in the design studio, and Cardi B made a special appearance on the panel to offer her critique on the hoodies designed for her husband. Ultimately, none of the designers impressed Offset and no winner was chosen. WNTD Apparel designer Blu Boy was sent home.

Tobin Yelland/HBO Max

Episode 1, 2 & 3

The competition kicked off with two challenges. First, the judges entered the Los Angeles design studio to check out the ten contestants' collections. Lumières designer Kai Nguyen won the first impression challenge, making him safe from the first elimination. Next, the designers were assigned to create a look for guest judge A$AP Ferg.

Tobin Yelland/HBO Max

Every week each design will be critiqued by the judges during a photo shoot, for which each designer will show their creative directing skills. The judges co-signed Kai, making him the week's winner for the second time. Kai's look was also featured on a billboard in Downtown Los Angeles with Ferg dressed in the tactical-style green pocketed shirt and khaki trouser. Alani Taylor designer Murph and designer Jolleson were sent home.

The second episode had more special guests and one unexpected contestant. A new designer joined the group -- Against Medical Advise designer Wole Olosunde. For the challenge the designers created their own versions of a West Coast streetwear staple, the jacket, and model their own looks.

Tobin Yelland/HBO Max

Stylist Aleali May, who became the first woman to design a unisex style of the Jordan sneaker, visited the studio. Wiz Khalifa was the guest judge at the classic car, low rider-themed photo shoot. Designer Justin Mensinger and the repurposed denim patch jacket won, while Avenue C designer Caroline Bentley Noble was eliminated.

The third episode gave us the competition's first group challenge. Last week's winner Justin selected the teams. Each group was assigned to create a look for a couple that tells the story of being young and in love, and the designs had to be at least 50% upcycled.

Tobin Yelland/HBO Max

Tensions flared as teams tried to figure out how to combine their distinct styles while delivering a cohesive look. DeadBlud designer Camila Romero and newcomer Wole won for their military-style vest look. AKINGS designer Alan King was sent home.

Stay tuned to ET Style as we update you each week with details from the episode and how to shop the winning looks.

RELATED CONTENT:

'Making the Cut' Season 2 Finale Recap: Shop the Winning Looks

Black-Owned Vintage Stores to Shop Now and Always

All the Times Dua Lipa Proved 2000s Trends Were Worth Wearing

Amazon's Back to School Sale: Best Deals on Sneakers

Offset Lost $10,000 on His First Date With Cardi B