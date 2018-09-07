Cardi B had quite a night at New York Fashion Week.

The 25-year-old "I Like It" rapper attended the Harper's BAZAAR Celebrates ICONS By Carine Roitfeld event in New York City on Friday, where things got intense between her and Nicki Minaj's entourage. In a video shared online, Cardi, who wore a stunning red ball gown to the NYFW event, appeared to be brawling with another woman at the party.

At first, many believed it to be Minaj, while others commented that it was Minaj's friend Rah Ali. The 10-second clip, which has now gone viral, shows a woman in a red dress lunging at another person and then getting held back by security as people start yelling.

NICKI AND CARDI GOT INTO IT OMG pic.twitter.com/FpsdTLJTht — Eric Jonathan ⚡️ (@EriccJonathan) September 8, 2018

A second video shows Cardi with a ripped dress, putting on one of her shoes.

Cardi B & Nicki Fight at the Harpers Bazaar ICONS Party Tonight pic.twitter.com/PgPcQX3FPf — 24/7 HipHop News (@BenjaminEnfield) September 8, 2018

Yet another clip shared by fans shows Cardi yelling about her "daughter," leading many to believe the fight escalated after someone said something about the rapper's almost-2-month-old little girl, Kulture.

So Nicki was trash talking Cardi’s daughter before Cardi attacked her.... YIKES NICKI pic.twitter.com/ZOK0KTe1RJ — zee | Lolo $eason (@5HPrayerCircle) September 8, 2018

TMZ reports that an eyewitness saw Cardi "aggressively approach" Minaj's table during the event and reportedly said, "Let me tell you something" as she lunged towards Minaj. According to the eyewitness, Cardi, who was quickly stopped by security, then took off her shoe and threw it at the "Anaconda" rapper.

Minaj was unharmed and remained cool throughout the alleged altercation, the site adds. The rapper posed for pics and waved to fans as she departed the party.

Nicki Minaj showing that she still has her shoes on after that Cardi brawl pic.twitter.com/4bZY1zmMef — ɴɪᴘ ᴛᴜᴄᴋ (@NickiGOAT) September 8, 2018

Cardi, however, was escorted out by security, and appeared to have a bump on her head.

ET has reached out to both of the rapper's reps for comment.

Minaj and Cardi had previously talked about there being bad blood between the two after they collaborated on the hit Migos track "MotorSport." During an interview earlier this year, Minaj expressed that Cardi showed her "no genuine love" during their time working together. Cardi tried to clear the air, telling Howard Stern's Sirius XM show that she was "never feuding with anybody, there was a misunderstanding."



The two rappers seemed to be on good terms at the 2018 Met Gala in May, even taking pictures together.



"I spoke to her at the Met Gala about it, and it's just like, see?" Cardi shared. "It's just something that had to be talked about because it was an issue."



Cardi was reluctant to talk about what caused all the drama, but did admit she too had hurt feelings.



"I'm not gonna talk about it, but I really feel a certain type of way," she stressed. "My feelings was really hurt, and I was just on some, 'You know what? This is why I just keep to myself. This is why I cannot f**k with nobody.'"



Meanwhile, ET caught up with Cardi earlier this week at the Tom Ford NYFW show, where she revealed her fashion guilty pleasure.

