Cardi B Drops Fiery New Single 'Hot S**t' With Kanye West and Lil Durk

Cardi B is coming in hot with a brand new single! The rapper released her latest song featuring Kanye West and Lil Durk, "Hot S**t," on Friday, kicking off the month of July with her usual brand of fiery bars.

The rapper first announced the single on Sunday, breaking the news with a commercial during the 2022 BET Awards. "Hot S**t" is Cardi's first single since last year’s "Up," which followed "WAP," the mega-hit featuring Megan Thee Stallion.

On Monday, she revealed the single's cover art and that West and Lil Durk would feature as guest artists on the single.

My new single “Hot Shit” available everywhere THIS FRIDAY 7/1 🚨🚨



Tomorrow 8pm I got another surprise for yall, tune in 😘 pic.twitter.com/tMHJcAteum — Cardi B (@iamcardib) June 27, 2022

Despite hopes that a music video would accompany the single, the rapper took to Instagram Live to explain how "difficulties" with the rollout have delayed the video's drop.

"I will not be releasing a music video with this song," she told fans. "I just don’t feel like doing too much this time around. I’m just exhausted with everybody [and] I’m so tired of people not doing their f**king job correctly."

The mother of two also explained how the record differs from a lot of her previous raunchy music and isn’t something made to thrive on TikTok.

"It’s something that I feel like y’all haven’t heard from me before," she added. "I feel like people is expecting a lot of sl*tness and blah blah blah. Y’all keep talking I keep making TikTok records and this is definitely not that. It’s a fun great record. It’s masculine [and] it’s great for the clubs. It’s great for the b**ches."

West teased back in January that he finished a verse for Cardi, although he didn’t give any release information at the time. "My cousins was saying 'Come by here' yesterday but I was finishing, I was finishing that verse for your girl, you know what I mean," he said in an interview with Hollywood Unlocked, referring to the "I Like It" rapper. "I always believed in her since she was on [Love & Hip-Hop], period."

The song comes ahead of Cardi's long-awaited sophomore album, the follow-up to 2018's GRAMMY-winning Invasion of Privacy. In May, she explained to her fans that when there is news she can share, they’ll know.

“I seen a lot of y’all talking s**t like, ‘Oh she doesn’t feed us…,'” she said in a voice note recorded for the Bardi Gang. “So when I put what I’mma put out, I’mma talk more about it because clearly I can’t talk about it now. But I really had technical difficulties with my latest project. I had not one, not two, but like three technical difficulties on the music that I’ve been working on that … had to be done and taken care of before I put it out.”

The rapper continued, promising: “When things come out, that’s when I’mma talk about it. It’s nothing, like, major or crazy. Yeah, we’ll figure it out ’cause I know, I know, I know, I know you guys want that and I’m gonna give it to ya, OK? OK.”

For BARDIGANG cause y’all be talking slot of shit 🤣 pic.twitter.com/HZqSo81an1 — Cardi B (@iamcardib) May 17, 2022

But the rapper has been keeping fans satiated with a string of collaborations, including appearing on Normani's "Wild Side," the remix to Summer Walker and SZA's "No Love," and newcomer Kay Flock's "Shake It" with Dougie B and Bory3000.

Now, fans have more to look forward to!

