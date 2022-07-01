Music

Cardi B Drops Fiery New Single 'Hot S**t' With Kanye West and Lil Durk

By Mekishana Pierre‍
Cardi B is coming in hot with a brand new single! The rapper released her latest song featuring Kanye West and Lil Durk, "Hot S**t," on Friday, kicking off the month of July with her usual brand of fiery bars. 

The rapper first announced the single on Sunday, breaking the news with a commercial during the 2022 BET Awards. "Hot S**t" is Cardi's first single since last year’s "Up," which followed "WAP," the mega-hit featuring Megan Thee Stallion. 

On Monday, she revealed the single's cover art and that West and Lil Durk would feature as guest artists on the single.

Despite hopes that a music video would accompany the single, the rapper took to Instagram Live to explain how "difficulties" with the rollout have delayed the video's drop.

"I will not be releasing a music video with this song," she told fans. "I just don’t feel like doing too much this time around. I’m just exhausted with everybody [and] I’m so tired of people not doing their f**king job correctly."

The mother of two also explained how the record differs from a lot of her previous raunchy music and isn’t something made to thrive on TikTok.

"It’s something that I feel like y’all haven’t heard from me before," she added. "I feel like people is expecting a lot of sl*tness and blah blah blah. Y’all keep talking I keep making TikTok records and this is definitely not that. It’s a fun great record. It’s masculine [and] it’s great for the clubs. It’s great for the b**ches."

West teased back in January that he finished a verse for Cardi, although he didn’t give any release information at the time. "My cousins was saying 'Come by here' yesterday but I was finishing, I was finishing that verse for your girl, you know what I mean," he said in an interview with Hollywood Unlockedreferring to the "I Like It" rapper. "I always believed in her since she was on [Love & Hip-Hop], period."

The song comes ahead of Cardi's long-awaited sophomore album, the follow-up to 2018's GRAMMY-winning Invasion of Privacy. In May, she explained to her fans that when there is news she can share, they’ll know.

“I seen a lot of y’all talking s**t like, ‘Oh she doesn’t feed us…,'” she said in a voice note recorded for the Bardi Gang. “So when I put what I’mma put out, I’mma talk more about it because clearly I can’t talk about it now. But I really had technical difficulties with my latest project. I had not one, not two, but like three technical difficulties on the music that I’ve been working on that … had to be done and taken care of before I put it out.”

The rapper continued, promising: “When things come out, that’s when I’mma talk about it. It’s nothing, like, major or crazy. Yeah, we’ll figure it out ’cause I know, I know, I know, I know you guys want that and I’m gonna give it to ya, OK? OK.”

But the rapper has been keeping fans satiated with a string of collaborations, including appearing on Normani's "Wild Side," the remix to Summer Walker and SZA's "No Love," and newcomer Kay Flock's "Shake It" with Dougie B and Bory3000.

Now, fans have more to look forward to!

