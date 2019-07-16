Cardi B Films Kulture as She Climbs Up the Stairs -- Watch

Cardi B is looking out for her daughter!

The 26-year-old rapper took to Instagram on Monday to share an adorable clip of her daughter, Kulture, climbing up the stairs. In the sweet video, the 1-year-old sports denim shorts and a unicorn T-shirt as she works her way up two stairs.

Kulture, who's also rocking sparkly earrings and bracelet, has a near fall on the steps, but manages to catch herself as she chatters away with her mom, who's filming the video.

The stair situation seem to make Cardi nervous, though, as she instructs her daughter to "come down." Eventually, Cardi scoops up the cute tot, whom she shares with her husband, Offset, and walks her over to her pink toy car for her next activity.

Kulture's stair climb comes shortly after she celebrated her first birthday with a party in New York City. While the rainbow-colored bash turned out well, there was a bit of a snafu the New York City blackout caused the power to go out.

"The fact that I wanted my daughter party in 42nd street instead of Jersey and to my f**king luck New York had a power outage right on that Deum area!! B**CH THE DEVIL! 😒😒😒😒😒but WOW how a negative situation turn into a LITUATION !!!" Cardi wrote on Instagram, alongside a video message. "Omg I had soooooo much f**kin fun and my daughter as well."

"Thank ya sooo much everybody that came, I know my daughter won’t remember this day but when she older and have her kids this will be a good story to tell lols," she added. "I will be daydream this day for ma long ❤️❤️❤️❤️. OK I’m exhausted, nobody hit me till like 2pm😩."

Prior to the party, ET's Lauren Zima caught up with Offset at the 2019 ESPY awards, where he teased his and Cardi's plans for Kulture's big day.

"I'm flying out there to New York right after I leave here. We got a big party this weekend, on Saturday," he said. "You just gotta see, it's gonna be everywhere. It's gonna be a big, big, big, big, big party, though."

"It's our first child together, so it's a big celebration," Offset, who is also the father of sons Jordan and Kody and daughter Kalea from earlier relationships, added.

Watch the video below for more on Cardi and Offset.

