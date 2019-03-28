Cardi B looks poised to have an epic Las Vegas night.

The "I Like It" rapper is one of the many stars in a new spot by Palms Casino Resort for its new Vegas hotel, which also features Emily Ratajkowski, Rita Ora, Ezra Miller, Marshmello, Adriana Lima and more.

Cardi B and Marshmello are among the many artists with residencies at the resort's new KAOS nightclub, beginning April 4.

Set to "Unstatus Quo," a James Brown-sampling song by Los Angeles musician and designer Duckwrth, the spot of the same name depicts the 26-year-old rapper fanning herself with hundred dollar bills while money blows all around her.

The opulent scene is intercut with other elements of a major Sin City night, complete with race cars burning rubber, throwing up graffiti over murals and playing ping pong on a boardroom table. The whole thing ends with a literal mic drop from Cardi after taking the stage.

Check it out below.

Would expect nothing less from the glamorous artist!

Meanwhile, that glow up doesn't just happen. Watch the video below to hear from Cardi's makeup artist on what made her whole team "nervous" on GRAMMY night.

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT

Offset on the Cutest Thing His and Cardi B's Daughter Has Ever Done

Offset Shares Why He Doesn't Regret Being So Public About His Rocky Relationship With Cardi B

Cardi B to Make Feature Film Debut in Stripper Movie Alongside Jennifer Lopez

Related Gallery