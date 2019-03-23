Kulture Kiari Cephus is a daddy's girl.

ET's kid correspondent, Devin Trey Campbell, spoke with Migos ahead of the 2019 Kids' Choice Awards in Los Angeles on Saturday, where Offset opened up about his and Cardi B's little girl.

What's the cutest thing she's ever done? "Said, 'Dada,'" the rapper told ET, smiling from ear to ear.

Cardi and Offset welcomed Kulture together last July, with the new mom often sharing with fans how much she loves her daughter.

"KK was watching Ric Flair drip on tv yesterday and she said 'Da' .....If she says dada before mama imma feel very betrayed 😒Henny got it on video too," Cardi tweeted in January.

Just months before, however, the "I Like It" rapper told ET that Kulture was definitely more attached to her. "I think she’s more me. I think she loves me a little bit more," she teased in November. "But I think she’s just loyal to whoever gives her the milk."

Quavo, Takeoff and Offset took the stage at Kids' Choice Awards, where they said their performance was going to be all about the kids.

"[It's about] nothing but excitement. It's going to be an explosive performance," Quavo said. "We're going to make sure we satisfy the kids. We're going to bring a lot, a lot of energy tonight."

