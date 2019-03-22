Offset has his reasons for storming the stage at Cardi B's concert shortly after their breakup in December.

The 27-year-old rapper appears on Friday's episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show and explains why he's been so public about the ups and downs of his relationship with his wife and the mother of his fourth child.

"I love my wife so it's serious," he shares before going into why he decided to ask for Cardi's forgiveness by showing up to one of her shows. "We have schedules and we have shows. I just felt like if I gave that break between time -- I just can't give that break between time. So, as my forefront, I stepped to it as a man and said, 'I'm wrong.' I stepped to it as a man, and you don't have to take me back but I just want you to know I love you and I care."

Offset adds, "I'm putting it all out on the table."

The Migos member also notes that he did something very similar when he proposed to Cardi during their Power 99 Powerhouse concert in October 2017.

"I asked her to marry me in Philadelphia at the radio show in front of 60,000 people," he recalls. "So, it's like, when I did that, [people were like], 'Oh, why'd you do that?' It's just my affection so I'm not hiding it."

Offset tells Ellen that these very public gestures are just his way of showing Cardi that he's not ashamed of their relationship.

"I'm not hiding my affection for you. It's me being vulnerable, I guess," he shares. "...It kind of bit me with the response of people, but that's why men aren't trying to be vulnerable. Because when you do it, it's something wrong with it either way."

Cardi and Offset have reconciled and last month, the "I Like It" rapper offered an update on the couple's on-again, off-again romance.

"We're working it out," she told ET's Kevin Frazier. "Taking it slow."

"We're always going to be a family that's together. My baby loves us both," the 26-year-old emcee added, referring to her and Offset's 7-month-old daughter, Kulture. "Having a baby that the whole world wants to see and watch and know, we just have to be very overly protective. We make sure we're always communicating, show care and make sure that we [are in] sync. Our schedules are so crazy and it's just [important to] spend time. These are the times that babies recognize their parents. They want to be close to their parents all the time."

