In a recent social media showdown, Cardi B claps back at a commentator who accuses her and other celebrities of faking their commitment to fitness and allegedly relying on weight loss surgeries.

The drama unfolded when a user posted a video of Cardi in the gym, suggesting that influencers use the gym façade to cover up their reliance on surgical procedures.

"I hate influencers who do this, get all the surgery acting like they really be in the gym when really if they gain more weight they will just get surgery again smh," the user's post on X (formerly Twitter) reads. The comment sparked a fiery response from Cardi as she defended her fitness journey and shed light on her reasons for hitting the gym.

The 31-year-old "W.A.P." rapper emphasized that she had been vocal about her procedures in the past and explained that her goal was to gain muscle rather than lose weight.

Cardi then addressed the misconception surrounding weight gain, stating, "I don’t gain weight much, so I’m trying to gain MUSCLE cuz it’s hard for me to maintain fat…also there’s this thing called visceral fat…It’s fat that grows under the muscle and you can’t lipo it; the only thing you can do is work it out! THAT'S WHY YOU SEE POUCHES ON LIPO GIRLS. YOU HAVE TO MAINTAIN IT!"

This isn't the first time the mother of two, who is married to Offset, has been open about her cosmetic procedures. In June 2019, Cardi announced on X that her most recent experience with plastic surgery would be her last. This decision came after she faced complications from earlier surgeries, including cosmetic breast surgery and liposuction, which led her to cancel concerts.

In her message, Cardi shared her commitment to her fitness journey, stating, "I been working out for the past 2 weeks cause b**ch I ain’t getting surgery again??? But let me tell you I haven’t got a headache ever since."

This post from Cardi came just days after she shared a photo of her swollen feet.

"Look how swollen my feet get every time I take a plane. Imagine my body," she wrote alongside the shocking pic. "Reasons why doctors told me to chill on shows."

Prior to Cardi's liposuction confession, she opened up to ET about her decision to also get her breasts redone after the birth of her daughter, Kulture.

"I feel good, but then sometimes I feel like not, you know? [When] your skin is stretched out," she said of getting the plastic surgery.

She jokingly added, "Yes, my daughter f**ked me up! She did, she so did."

