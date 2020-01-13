Cardi B may have just found her true calling.

After dominating the music industry with best-selling records and hit singles, the outspoken 27-year-old rapper says she wants to throw her hat into the political ring.

The Invasion of Privacy artist surprised and excited fans when she took to Twitter on Sunday to declare, "I think I want to be a politician. I really love government even tho I don’t agree with Goverment."

According to Cardi, her newly rejuvenated interest in politics was sparked while "watching war documentaries" recently, and she had something of a revelation.

"No matter how many weapons a country have you need people!" Cardi tweeted. "How are you trying to go against a country and possibly start a war when this country lacks patriotism?"

"I barely see people claiming they LOVE being American," she added.

I think I want to be a politician.I really love government even tho I don’t agree with Goverment — iamcardib (@iamcardib) January 12, 2020

Like I was watching War https://t.co/r4gwhTQkHy matter how many weapons a country have you need people ! How are you trying to go against a country and possibly start a war when this country lacks patriotism? I barely see people claiming they LOVE being American. — iamcardib (@iamcardib) January 12, 2020

After getting mixed feedback from many on Twitter, Cardi decided that she's going to need to explain herself a little more clearly, and that Twitter might not be the best place to explain her different positions.

"I will have to explain a lot so I will have to do a video or a live talking about it," she wrote. "So imma come back to my last two tweets another day. Imma talk about it another day."

I will have to explain a lot so I will have to do a video or a live talking about it ...So imma come back to my last two tweets another day.Imma talk about it another day . — iamcardib (@iamcardib) January 12, 2020

Later, Cardi addressed some specific critiques and concerns that some fans had about her ambitious goals, and admitted she might need a little more experience before diving into the political realm -- but stressed why she would be good for the nation.

"I do feel like if I go back to school and focus up I can be part of Congress," she explained. "I deadass have sooo much ideas that make sense."

"I just need a couple of years of school and I can shake the table," she added, confidently.

I do feel like if I go back to school and focus up I can be part of Congress.I deadass have sooo much ideas that make sense.I just need a couple of years of school and I can shake the table . — iamcardib (@iamcardib) January 13, 2020

Cardi's interest in politics isn't entirely out of left field. The rapper has been incredibly outspoken about politics -- and President Donald Trump specifically -- on social media in recent years, and last July, she sat down with presidential candidate Bernie Sanders for a lengthy conversation about his run for the office and his various positions and stances.

Check out the video below for more on Cardi's efforts to encourage political involvement among young Americans.

Cardi B Wants Fans To Learn About Our Political Candidates! This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Embed Code Restart

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Cardi B Surprises Offset With $500,000 Cash for His 28th Birthday

Cardi B Wears Feather Coat With 15-Foot Train to Court Appearance

Cardi B's 1-Year-Old Daughter Kulture Lands Her First Magazine Cover