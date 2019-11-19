Cardi B Reveals What Her Marriage to Offset Has Taught Her

Cardi B has some words of wisdom to dish out after getting married and becoming a mom within the past few years.

The 27-year-old rapper takes Vogue cameras inside her grandmother's home in the Bronx, the New York City neighborhood where Cardi was raised, and answers "73 Questions" while her 1-year-old daughter, Kulture, is asleep in her arms.

When asked what she learned after becoming a mom, Cardi exclaims, "Things don't go as you plan, never!"

She also says her desire to become a mother is what keeps her going in her career. "In order for me to spoil my child for the rest of my life, I have to have money and make money for the rest of my life," she says.

In addition to talking motherhood, Cardi shares the lessons she's learned from being married to 27-year-old Migos member Offset. The two secretly wed in 2017 before the birth of their daughter. A year later, Cardi announced that she had split from Offset amid cheating allegations, but they later rekindled their romance.

"I always feel like I know everything, and he taught me that I don't," she says when asked what marriage has taught her.

As for her life in the spotlight, Cardi admits that she still gets nervous around Rihanna, Lady Gaga and Beyonce. And while she doesn't have anyone in mind in terms of whom she'd like to collaborate with next, she did tease her upcoming album, calling it "spicy."

Earlier this year, Cardi opened up to ET about what fans can expect when she drops new music. "I've got a whole lot of s**t to talk about," she said at the time. "There's a lot of things that I don't be saying ...[because if] I say it, people eat me up alive from it."

She added, "They say I complain too much. You know what? I'm just going to put it in my music then."

Here's more with the working mom:

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Offset Says He Sees an Oscar in Cardi B's Future, Reveals Daughter Kulture Is Singing (Exclusive)

Cardi B Claps Back at Trolls Claiming Travis Scott Deserved Her GRAMMY

Cardi B Reveals the Real Reason She'll Keep Acting After 'Hustlers' Role

Related Gallery