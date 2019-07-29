Cardi B and Bernie Sanders are teaming up to encourage an increased interest in politics among a generation of young voters.

The Invasion of Privacy rapper and the presidential candidate recently sat down together to film a video that will be part of Sanders' 2020 campaign bid, and the two popular public figures apparently had a powerful and insightful chat.

While the video itself has not yet been released, both Cardi and Sanders shared photos of their meeting to social media, to commemorate and promote their politically-minded summit.

"Not me, US. Thank you Senator Bernie Sanders for sitting with me and sharing your plans on how you will change this country," the 26-year-old entertainer wrote in the caption of a photo of their sit-down, which she shared to Instagram on Monday.

"A couple of weeks ago I asked my followers if you had the opportunity to have a question answered by a democratic candidate what would it be? I got a lot of submission and selected the most popular questions to get answered," Cardi explained. "Stay tuned to see how he will fight for economic, racial, and social justice for all. Together, let’s build a movement of young people to transform this country. LETS LEARN OUR CANDIDATES!"

Sanders also excitedly shared a snapshot of their conversation, explaining, "Today @iamcardib and I finally met. We had a great conversation about the future of America."

"And let me tell you: Cardi B is right," he added. "Together, we’ll get millions of young people involved in the political process and transform this country. Stay tuned for our video coming soon!"

Today @iamcardib and I finally met. We had a great conversation about the future of America.



And let me tell you: Cardi B is right.



Together, we’ll get millions of young people involved in the political process and transform this country. Stay tuned for our video coming soon! pic.twitter.com/L9mQ8InMZu — Bernie Sanders (@BernieSanders) July 30, 2019

The day before their meeting, Cardi took to Instagram to ask her followers to send questions to her that they'd like addressed in the meeting, and encouraged them to become engaged.

"Listen up !! WE CAN DO THIS!! We just have to be committed!" Cardi declared in the post.

Cardi has been vocally supportive of Sanders for months, and has been sharing his campaign messages with followers on Twitter. Sanders, for his part, has been equally supportive and appreciative of her support in several recent interviews, including his appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live earlier this month.

