Cardi B Missed Her Daughter Kulture's First Steps: 'I Can't Take It!'

Cardi B's daughter just took her first steps!

The rapper took to her Instagram Story on Friday to share the news, however she admitted that the exciting milestone was somewhat bittersweet.

As it turns out, as baby Kulture was walking for the first time, Cardi was busy performing a concert in Nebraska. The "Please Me" artist revealed that she was at a fan meet and greet when she got a call from her younger sister, Hennessy Carolina, informing her of the exciting development.

"I'm doing a meet and greet, right? And Hennessy calls me with Kulture, and I'm like, 'I'm doing a meet and greet right now, I'ma call you guys right back,'" Cardi explained in a video.

She said that her husband, Migos rapper Offset, then called her, and she told him to call Hennessy because she was busy. According to Cardi, Offset called her sister, and she was on the phone with him when Kulture walked, which means he was able to witness the heartwarming moment.

"He always witnesses the good sh*t!" Cardi exclaimed, before lamenting how her little girl is growing up. "My baby starting to walk already. I can't take it. I can't take it!"

Earlier this month Cardi did, however, get a chance to record her daughter's first attempts at climbing some stairs, which Cardi warns her not to do as Kulture adorably imitate's her mom's finger-wagging.

The cute clip came just a few days after Cardi and Offset threw a massive celebration in honor of their daughter's first birthday. Leading up to the bash, the proud parents repeatedly posted pics praising their precious progeny, with adorable Instagram posts expressing their love.

Check out the video below for more on Kulture's birthday, and to see some of Cardi's sweetest moments with her little girl.

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Cardi B Shows Off Tattoo of Husband Offset's Name in an Unexpected Location

Cardi B Films Kulture as She Climbs Up the Stairs -- Watch

Offset Reveals His and Cardi B's Plans for Daughter Kulture's 1st Birthday Party (Exclusive)

Related Gallery