Cardi B appears to have a new tattoo in honor of her husband, Offset, and he couldn’t wait to show off the sexy new ink.

The rapper proudly took to Instagram on Sunday to share a screenshot showing him during a video call with 26-year-old Cardi, during which she had her leg held up in the air to reveal the name “Offset” inked onto the back of her thigh.

Offset placed a drooling face emoji on top of his face in the pic, then captioned the post, “CANT WAIT TO GET HOME 👅👅👅.”

The loved-up move comes after Offset, 27, previously had Cardi's name tattooed onto his neck.

The couple, who wed in 2017, recently celebrated their daughter, Kulture’s first birthday. ET spoke with Offset at the ESPY Awards in Los Angeles just days before the cutie’s birthday celebrations.

“I'm flying out there to New York right after I leave here," he said. "We got a big party this weekend, on Saturday."

"It's our first child together, so it's a big celebration," added the musician, who also has two sons, Jordan and Kody, and a daughter, Kalea, from previous relationships.

Meanwhile, despite Cardi’s recent legal troubles, Offset assured fans that the family was doing well during an earlier interview with ET in June.

"Everything's good," he said. "We're blessed."

See more on the family below.

